Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. left social media users baffled after holding a karaoke campaign event about 300 feet away from where his father was shot.

An image of the event poster details a “Karaoke for Kennedy” event at Cafe Brass Monkey, which is located at 3440 Wilshire Blvd in Los Angeles.

Kennedy’s father, Sen. Robert Kennedy, was assassinated in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel, which closed decades ago but was located at 3400 Wilshire Blvd. Kennedy succumbed to his injuries a day later at the hospital.

“Interesting choice of location for a Kennedy event!” an X user who highlighted the event wrote on Wednesday.

The event did not appear on Kennedy’s campaign website, according to screenshots from the Wayback Machine. However, the event was posted on Eventbrite by Team Kennedy.

“Join us for a night of melodies and mission as we gather to support independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ballot access,” the Eventbrite description reads, adding that attendees would expect karaoke showdowns, conversations about ballot access, and information about getting involved in Kennedy’s campaign.

“Whether you’re a karaoke king/queen or just in it for the camaraderie, your voice (singing or speaking!) can help change the tune of the upcoming election,” the description continues. “Come one, come all – let’s hit the high notes for democracy!”

The event’s location is continuing to raise eyebrows on social media.

“……someone named Robert F. Kennedy speaking at 3400 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles you say? the day after the California primary?” wrote one X user.

“Umm, you sure that’s the best place to do it, Bob?” asked another user.

“I personally would not host an event the day after the California primary across the street from where my father was murdered the day after the California primary but yknow we all deal with trauma differently I guess,” wrote someone else.

Some users even wondered if RFK Jr. was hoping to be assassinated (despite it appearing that Kennedy was not at the event in question).

“Sincerely wondering whether RFK Jr. isn’t jealous of JFK Jr. being remembered as part of the Kennedy curse and is trying his best to bait the gods to strike him down,” the same person posted.

“RFK jr campaign makes significantly more sense once you realize: he wants it to happen,” theorized someone else.

Ballot access has become a large focus in the Kennedy campaign as he works to get on the ballot in all 50 states ahead of November.

According to his campaign website, Kennedy has successfully ensured that he will appear on the ballot in four states and the petition process is progressing in another 15 states. California is one of those 15 states.

He has also considered possibly running on the Libertarian ticket to appear on further ballots.

“We are talking to the Libertarian Party. I feel very comfortable with most of the values of the Libertarian Party … and like I say, we have good relationships,” Kennedy told CNN in late January. “I’m talking regularly to Libertarian groups. So, we’ll continue to do those talks.”

Kennedy’s independent bid has gained traction, with recent polls putting him on average at 13% (compared to former President Donald Trump’s 41% and President Joe Biden’s 38%).

The Kennedy campaign did not respond to a request for comment.