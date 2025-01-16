Senator who led TikTok ban is very disappointed in you for joining RedNote

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va), who led the charge to ban TikTok, is expressing his disappointment after hundreds of thousands of Americans rushed to download new Chinese social media apps.

With the ban set to begin on Sunday, countless social media users have fled to apps such as RedNote and Lemon8, causing them to skyrocket in popularity on U.S. app stores.

“I’m concerned that Americans are flocking to a number of adversary-owned social media platforms,” Warner said in a post to Bluesky on Tuesday. “We still need a comprehensive and risk-based approach to assessing and mitigating the risks of foreign-owned apps.

But Americans, who are already well aware of the vast amounts of data siphoned from their devices by the private and public sector domestically, see the government crackdown as hypocritical.

A meme that has Americans joking on RedNote about offering all their data to the Chinese state has exploded as well, showcasing how the app’s new members are joining primarily in protest.

“Kind of hilarious fretting over what a Chinese-owned app might do with American data, when one of the largest misappropriations of American data was already accomplished by Meta, in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, and yet they remain happily functioning in the U.S…” Bluesky user terarist said in response to Warner.

Others see the impending ban as contrary to freedom of speech rights.

“I’m concerned that our government is seeking to restrict free speech in a manner that is not the least restrictive alternative,” user sarracopia added. “I’m also concerned about why data breaches are commonplace and not cause for panic when they come from U.S.-owned entities, yet we’re supposed to panic when it’s China.”

Civil liberties journalist Mike Masnick agreed, going viral on Bluesky for his scathing response.

“Better idea: pass a comprehensive data privacy bill that applies across the board… and maybe DON’T mimic Chinese authoritarianism by creating a ‘Great Firewall’ of apps that aren’t allowed to operate here,” he said. “You can actually fix things AND not abuse the 1st Amendment in one shot!”

Supporters of the ban, however, argue that barring TikTok isn’t about data. Instead, it’s about removing the Chinese government’s ability to influence the U.S. populace with misinformation and propaganda.

Still, the decision to ban the app remains largely unpopular.

“The real issue is American tech oligarchs like Zuckerberg are mad that the app is insanely popular and young people are choosing to use it over Meta products,” the user dailydispatch added. “Meta sucks, and instead of improving the product? Eliminate the competition.”

While the issue is perhaps more nuanced, the fact remains that Americans aren’t going to give up TikTok without a fight.

Many, now, are banking on a bid from a wealthy magnate. Elon Musk, Kevin O’Leary, and MrBeast have all been floated as potential saviors.

Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump’s top advisers also expressed a desire to combat the ban when he takes office on Monday, the day after it takes effect.

