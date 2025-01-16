‘Gonna do what?’: Trump adviser pledges Kash Patel will go to ‘Pound Town’ on Democrats

A senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump raised eyebrows after suggesting Federal Bureau of Investigation director nominee Kash Patel would take Democrats to “Pound Town.”

Featured Video

Jason Miller’s dig came as he pushed back against a characterization of Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi’s testimony about Patel.

If both nominations are confirmed, Patel would report to Bondi.

During her testimony, Bondi endorsed the former federal prosecutor as the “right person” for the job, though she declined to comment on controversial past statements of his, saying she was unfamiliar with them.

Advertisement

Some took that as Bondi attempting to distance herself from Patel.

Patel has stoked controversy for amplifying conspiracy theories, including QAnon, and vowing to overhaul the FBI to pursue his political enemies, publishing a list of “Executive Branch Deep State” members who sabotaged Trump during his first term.

“A bit of a jaw dropper. Bondi distanced herself from Kash Patel, who she had previously defended,” a New York Times reporter posted on X. “Asked about F.B.I. nominee’s position on the conspiratorial QAnon group, she said, ‘I look forward to hearing his testimony about QAnon in front of this committee.’”

Miller dismissed the post—which did not mention Bondi’s endorsement of Patel —as being “taken out of context.”

Advertisement

“We all look forward to [Kash Patel] taking these idiotic Democrats to Pound Town if/when they decide to waste their time asking him about hypothetical conspiracy theories in his hearing,” Miller added.

This is taken out of context, Glenn. We all look forward to @Kash_Patel taking these idiotic Democrats to Pound Town if/when they decide to waste their time asking him about hypothetical conspiracy theories in his hearing. 🍿 https://t.co/jkhmcGbroa — Jason Miller (@JasonMiller) January 15, 2025

But the response to Miller’s post has focused on just one thing: Pound Town.

“Kash is gonna do what,” one person said.

Advertisement

“…to where?” echoed someone else.

“Is Pound Town the name of the massage parlor?” asks the top reply.

“Bro that doesn’t mean what you think it means,” commented another person.

“that would spice up cspan,” joked someone else.

Advertisement

“POUND TOWN?!? Very progressive of you,” quipped another X user.

Concluded someone else: “As long as it’s consensual.”

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.