Proud Boys filmed skipping out on fares while riding NYC subway

A viral video shows members of the hate group Proud Boys entering a New York City subway station on Saturday without paying their fares, a scene particularly ironic given the city’s history of harassment of Black and brown passengers for anything from fare evasion to selling food.

The video was produced by Freedom News TV and begins with over a dozen men, some in jackets that had “Proud Boys” embroidered on them, walking through the station. Members of the group were reportedly attending a protest against vaccine mandates.

Proud Boys on NYC Subways today after they marched with a thousand Anti-mandate protesters in Manhattan.



Video by @yyeeaahhhboiii2 (FNTV https://t.co/MKhP0Go9IL)#Rittenhouse pic.twitter.com/KPyYm25Yst — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) November 20, 2021

The incident took place at the Grand Central station, according to signs in the video. A group of men, who are wearing face coverings, including one of an American flag, are seen calling out to the group to tell them the door is “open over there,” motioning them towards the entrance to the platform where the emergency door is.

The group of men who were outside are then seen filing into the platform through the emergency door. They walk in calmly and quietly, with seemingly no concern about whether they might be apprehended for it.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) that runs the subway prohibits fare evasion, and any individual doing so is subject to a $100 fine.

The New York Police Department (NYPD), which enforces fare evasion, is notorious for cracking down on Black subway passengers, as well as immigrant vendors selling food legally on the platforms.

The inconsistent treatment of Black and brown passengers against members of a hate group infuriated many.

Seems like our city has some double standards…. https://t.co/UERVzZzf01 — Yuh-Line Niou (@yuhline) November 22, 2021

The Proud Boys were able to bypass a subway toll without even getting harassed by the cops. Meanwhile this is what cops do to black men they accuse of bypassing the toll. https://t.co/06xKCHENCa pic.twitter.com/rzFrKBTPbu — ☭ 🇨🇺 jσєуաrecκ'ˢ Ɗуѕтσριαη Ƒυтυяє 🇰🇵 🙃 (@joeywreck) November 21, 2021

If they were Black or Brown a DAT and a sprinkle of police brutality would have been the response by the NYPD. Right @ericadamsfornyc? https://t.co/J7u20qDYre — For_The_Masses (@For_The_Masses) November 22, 2021

I once represented a Black trans woman who was having her supervised release revoked (and going back to jail) for turnstile jumping. https://t.co/jwFXGFaADW — Gladys Goldfine’s Kaopectate Bottle (@91natiesyad2ton) November 22, 2021

As a public defender, I represented literally hundreds of Black men & women accused of doing this. Most literally couldn’t afford $2.75 subway fare. Difference between eating/not. Arrested, caged, forced to plea to the crime of “theft of services.” But when you’re white & proud: https://t.co/Pl29IKPbJc — Scott Hechinger (@ScottHech) November 21, 2021

Some shared their own experiences of being fined after they evaded the subway for reasons that were seemingly more valid than Proud Boys entering just because the exit was open.

I got a $100 fine for jumping a turnstile at 2am bc my metrocard was $1 short & we were going to miss our train (last one for an HOUR) if I stopped to add money to it… and these bastards all just WALK through the emergency door without consequence????? I hate it here https://t.co/49V6aVSu7e — merry cat mom 🥳 (@peach_schnappsx) November 22, 2021

I literally hopped the turnstile with a friend. MTA held the train so the cops could take us off and ticket us an $100 fine. It’s always police around to fine/arrest black folks but 100+ white supremacists breaking the law with footage will be dismissed. Not shocked at all. https://t.co/xlHTvQENA0 — The Cheese Man (@justxhenry) November 22, 2021

The MTA declined a request for comment from the Daily Dot. When it comes to enforcing the rules, it’s the NYPD, not the MTA, that has jurisdiction to issue fines and summons. When contacted, an NYPD spokesperson said they would review the video; the Daily Dot will update the report if they respond.

The spokesperson also said fare evasions are addressed based on different factors such as if there’s an officer to witness the incident, if the passenger has any disability that limits them from entering the platform through the turnstiles, or if they have permission from an MTA personnel to let them enter without swiping.

It wouldn’t appear the Proud Boys meet any of these qualifications.