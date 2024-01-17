‘I am a soldier for Donald Trump’: Nick Fuentes says he’d murder political enemies if ‘Supreme Leader’ ordered him

Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes, infamous for espousing white supremacist beliefs and Holocaust denialism, pledged his loyalty to former President Donald Trump ahead of the Iowa GOP Caucus, joking that Trump was his “Supreme Leader” who could order him to do anything—including torture and kill his political enemies.

“I am a Trump cultist, and I want everyone to know that,” Fuentes said, adding that he does not support the likes of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis, and others.

“I am a soldier for Donald Trump—I serve at the personal pleasure of Donald Trump, my Supreme Leader,” Fuentes said. “I am part of the paramilitary wing of the Trump movement. I am part of the Revolutionary Guard. I do not answer to the Pentagon. I do not answer to the civilian government.”

“If Donald Trump ordered me to do an extrajudicial killing, I would perform it,” he added.

Fuentes, a longtime vocal supporter of Trump, has been isolated by many conservatives alike for his views.

He was removed from the premises of the Conservative Political Action Conference last year, with American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp stating that “we are concerned about the rise in antisemitic rhetoric (or Jew hatred) in our country and around the globe, whether it be in the corridors of power and academia or through the online rantings of bigots like Fuentes.”

And former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Fuentes “has no place in this Republican Party” and his ideology “has no place in society.”

Fuentes has sparked outrage for a number of comments he has made, including describing Hitler “really fucking cool,” calling for the execution of “perfidious Jews,” saying rape is “just so not a big deal,” and believing America’s “white demographic core” is central to its identity.

During his remarks Monday, Fuentes went on to perform a Nazi salute as well as joke that he’d capture and torture Trump’s political enemies if the former president asked.

He initially started to say that he’d torture Hillary Clinton if requested to by Trump, but stopped himself, saying “no, we can’t go there” and changed his phrasing to “political enemies” instead.

Fuentes preemptively dubbed his comments “parody” at the end of his remarks, saying that he’s kidding and “just having fun with it.”

“We’re riffing our hearts out,” he said. “I just trolled you, okay?”