‘Standard journalism practice: kissing goodbye’: Marjorie Taylor Greene compares Trump to Jesus in interview with her boyfriend

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) compared former President Donald Trump to Jesus on Tuesday during an interview with her boyfriend Brian Glenn.

While speaking with Glenn, the program director for Right Side Broadcasting Network, Greene vigorously defended the Republican heavyweight following his indictment in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA): “Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today. Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered.” pic.twitter.com/dSOeHvRnDE — The Recount (@therecount) April 4, 2023

The case surrounds the 2016 payment of $130,000 to Daniels, a prominent porn star, in order to prevent their 2006 affair from becoming public.

The twice-impeached former president is about to turn himself in at a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday. The impending arrest, according to Greene, places Trump in the same category as figures such as the Christian messiah.

The person interviewing Greene raised eyebrows.

Glenn had previously denied having any romantic involvement with the politician, but Greene recently admitted the two are dating.

The two conclude the interview with a kiss.

marjorie taylor greene was interviewed by her boyfriend at the courthouse pic.twitter.com/QjqFcfCO1l — John Whitehouse+ (@existentialfish) April 4, 2023

“President Trump is joining some of the most incredible people in history being arrested today,” she told her boyfriend. “Nelson Mandela was arrested, served time in prison. Jesus! Jesus was arrested and murdered by the Roman government.”

Greene also attempted to speak through a megaphone outside of the courthouse in Manhattan prior to the interview but was drowned out by protesters, forcing her to cut her appearance short.

Anti-Trump protesters shouted everything from “Nazi” to “Go back to Georgia,” at the conservative lawmaker.

In case your wondering, people can hardly hear Marjorie Taylor Greene speak over the Protestors yelling “GO BACK TO GEORGIA.”



You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/w7PJ1eMCu3 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) April 4, 2023

Not exactly the MAGA welcome mat Marjorie Taylor Greene expected. It’s NYC, not the boonies.#TrumpArraignment pic.twitter.com/6itcGTprHA — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) April 4, 2023

“Fuck you, you white trash Nazi,” another could be heard shouting. “We don’t like Nazis in New York!”