Marjorie Taylor Greene accused of ‘projecting’ after she calls Liz Cheney a ‘Karen’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is being mocked for calling Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) a “Karen.” People seem to believe that Greene could more easily find a Karen by consulting a mirror.

Greene was responding to Cheney’s tweet slamming the trailer for Tucker Carlson’s upcoming series. The series argues that the Capitol riot was potentially a “false flag” organized by the feds in order to prosecute conservatives for domestic terrorism. It’s already being widely panned as propaganda.

Cheney responded to Tucker’s tweet of the trailer, writing, “As @FoxNews knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a ‘false flag’ operation.” (The series will air on Fox Nation, Fox News’ subscription-based streaming service.)

Greene quote tweeted Cheney and said, “Are you calling @TuckerCarlson’s manager, Karen?”

And thus the pile-on began. Many pointed out that Greene herself is regularly called a Karen, slang for an overly entitled white woman who tries to get people in trouble or makes unreasonable demands.

Trevor Noah of The Daily Show has even nicknamed Greene “Osama bin Karen,” as some pointed out.

“You always projecting, Marge,” tweeted @ReginaWilhelmi1.

Hey kettle, meet my friend!! pic.twitter.com/QM7yGEGBd2 — 𝙶𝚛𝚎𝚐 𝙼𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚗𝚔𝚢 (@Gregmalenky) October 28, 2021

It takes a Qaren to know a Karen, Princess. — Truth To Power 🌊🦉🐞🦋 (@ReedStrong21) October 28, 2021

Queen of Qarens sez wut🤣🤣🤣🤡🤡🤡 — Adriana B. (@adrianayb) October 28, 2021

Projection is the greatest form of flattery. https://t.co/K7AeDx2jMX — Phil Canipe (@philcanipe) October 29, 2021

Boy, MTG calling anyone else ‘Karen’ really speaks to the death of Irony in the @GOP https://t.co/oVDdYb41Xr — Steven🔪Lucas🔥Chef (@StevenLucasChef) October 28, 2021

The biggest Karen in Congress is now calling other Congresspeople Karens? #ExpelMarjorieTaylorGreene #BanMarge https://t.co/iWLiH5evVL — Francisco Vives (T.A.F.K.A. Paco Luís ♏ontaña)⚛ (@Franks2ndlife) October 28, 2021

Cheney later doubled down on her comments about Carlson’s series.

“Tucker: are you still falsely contending the voting machines were corrupted and the election was stolen?” she tweeted.

Cheney has yet to respond to Greene’s tweet.