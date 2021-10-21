‘Literal Karen’ organizes Karens on Facebook to boycott coffee shop over its anti-Karen sign, viral TikTok shows

A woman named Karen got upset over a coffee shop’s anti-Karen slogan and joined a literal “Karen group” in an ironic boycott.

User @therealkarenshub’s 28-second long video on the matter amassed 696,800 views and 63,600 likes since being posted on Wednesday.

The video begins at a coffee shop, seemingly the Coffee Dose in California, and takes us through the story via different text overlays and photos.

“Last week we had a very unhappy (literal) Karen after seeing our sign out front,” the video starts off.

“She went to an actual Facebook group of women named Karen… and asked them to boycott our shop because she was offended (it’s meant to be a joke, unless the shoe fits),” it continues, referring to the coffeeshop’s “Anti Karen Serum” slogan. “And then the most ironic thing that could possibly have happened… happened.”

A series of comments and emails flash on through the TikTok from a group of women named Karen. This literal group of Karens claim the coffee shop is being derogatory by making fun of the cultural reference and bombarded it with a barrage of angrily worded emails, reviews, and comments.

One of the Karens (Karen L.) compares making fun of “Karen” to “using the N-word.”

“You think that using the ‘Karen meme’ isn’t personal? There was a time using the n word was popular too. Was that ever okay?,” the Karen says in a lengthy Facebook comment. “You do realize that women oof this age who have this name have quite the buying power? And the power to start boycotts. We have and we will. We have a huge Facebook group with a large following.”

Many of the 1,933 commenters express amusement at the irony of the situation and point out how this is a great marketing opportunity.

“Print their texts and use them as cute paper packaging for the store,” @gods.mistake0 suggests.

“Being named Karen doesn’t automatically make you a Karen, but damn these posts proving me wrong,” @manniefreshdestin60 says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @thekarenhub and the Coffee Dose.

Today’s top stories