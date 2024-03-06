‘You’re a conspiracy theorist’ MTG curses out reporter when asked about her Jewish Space Lasers claim

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) exploded on a reporter who asked her about her affinity for conspiracy theories, calling out her claims about “Jewish Space Lasers.”

British journalist Emily Maitlis confronted the politician on Super Tuesday at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida and questioned why supporters of former President Donald Trump were so susceptible to misinformation.

“Can you tell me why so many people that support Donald Trump love conspiracy theories, including yourself,” Maitlis asked. “He seems to attract a lot of conspiracy theorists.”

Greene quickly shot back by accusing “the left” and “the media” of spreading conspiracy theories before attempting to walk away from the conversation.

“We like the truth, like supporting our constitution and our freedoms and putting America first,” Greene said.

But when Maitlis asked about Jewish space lasers—a reference to the 2018 Facebook post in which Greene suggested wildfires in California may have been caused by space lasers connected to the Rothschild banking firm—the politician became irate.

“Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers and really why don’t you fuck off, how about that?” Greene replied.

Why did Marjorie Taylor Greene tell @maitlis to fuck off? 🤬



Coming to @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/Ye6momF7Jx — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2024

Reactions to the video were largely partisan, with supporters of Greene applauding her response. None of their remarks, however, address Greene’s 2018 claim.

“WOW – listen to MTG tell former BBC News Anchor Emily Maitlis exactly where to go,” one X user wrote. “Legacy media is dead – millions realise they’ve been relentlessly LIED too over all the major issues for years now.”

🚨🌎 "Why don't you go & talk about Jewish Space Lasers & why don't you f**k off"



WOW – listen to MTG tell former BBC News Anchor Emily Maitlis exactly where to go



Legacy media is dead – millions realise they've been relentlessly LIED too over all the major issues for years now pic.twitter.com/xTcnbnqcR2 — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) March 6, 2024

Critics of Greene marveled at the interaction and at the state of politics in 2024 America.

“How the fucking hell have we got to a place as a species where someone who talks about ‘Jewish space lasers’ isn’t a rambling street corner drunk, but instead an influential politician in the most powerful nation on earth?” another user asked. “Where’s that asteroid?”

How the fucking hell have we got to a place as a species where someone who talks about "Jewish space lasers" isn't a rambling street corner drunk, but instead an influential politician in the most powerful nation on earth?

Where's that asteroid? https://t.co/FL272g5N16 — George Reid (@reid1892) March 6, 2024



Where’s that asteroid? https://t.co/FL272g5N16 — George Reid (@reid1892) March 6, 2024

The outburst is just the latest controversial moment for Greene, who regularly makes headlines for her conspiratorial comments.

Just last year, Greene suggested that there was an assassination plot against her after someone appeared to accidentally request to connect a Bluetooth device to her smart TV.