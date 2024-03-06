Trump fans blame ‘stoned commie hippies’ for Nikki Haley’s Super Tuesday win in Vermont

Former President Donald Trump’s supporters are mocking Nikki Haley’s voter base after the former ambassador to the U.N. notched her second primary victory during Super Tuesday.

Haley’s win in Vermont—where she edged out Trump by about 4%—marked the second victory for Haley, after her win in Washington, D.C. on Sunday.

Trump has won every other Republican primary contest so far, securing 453 delegates to Haley’s 52. (Those figures will increase as more Super Tuesday results come in.)

Haley’s win in D.C. was also quickly dismissed by Trump and his supporters.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that he “purposely stayed away from the D.C. Vote because it is the ‘Swamp,’ with very few delegates, and no upside,” while others, such as ex-candidate Vivek Ramaswamy blasted the Republican voters there as “defense contractors, overpaid consultants, and the permanent political class.”

Now, it seems that fans of Trump have moved on to diss Vermont’s Republican electorate.

“So Haley’s supporters are: Every Beltway Republican. Government workers in Alexandria, Virginia. A bunch of elderly Boomer hippies in Vermont,” wrote one person on X. “What a coalition.”

“Haley’s base is literally 50% democrat,” wrote someone else.

“Vermont, isn’t that the state that elects Socialist?” asked one person.

In response to a separate X user accusing Democrats of voting for Haley in Vermont (it’s an open primary state, meaning you can choose which party’s ballot to vote), another person decried the state as “nothing but stoned hippies and commies.”

Another user said “I detest open primaries,” and chalked up Haley’s win to “Bernie Sanders type hippies cross[ing] over.”

Joked another right-wing user: “Is Vermont even a state? Has anyone even been there?”

Trump has not yet commented on the loss, though social media users are already joking about his possible responses.

“On Day 1, Trump sells Vermont to Canada,” said one person.

“BREAKING: Donald Trump announces that Vermont ‘is no longer welcome in America,'” joked another.