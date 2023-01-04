A man drove his Tesla off a cliff to try and murder his family—Elon Musk fanboys found a way to celebrate it

A man in California is facing attempted murder and child abuse charges after intentionally driving his Tesla off a cliff this week. But while the general public reacted in horror to the incident, some Tesla fanboys used the tragedy to praise the self-driving vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed on Tuesday that Pasadena resident Dharmesh A. Patel purposely plunged his vehicle off of a 250-foot drop while another adult and two children were inside.

He has been charged with attempted murder as, astonishingly, all occupants survived despite the vehicle rolling multiple times to the bottom of the cliff.

In response, Tesla’s most vocal supporters seemingly saw the incident as a chance to praise their favorite vehicle.

Sports columnist Bill Speros argued that the two children who endured the traumatizing experience only survived thanks to the genius of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.



“Those kids owe their lives to @elonmusk,” he tweeted.

Those kids owe their lives to @elonmusk



(Hope they hang the bastard who was driving.) https://t.co/KYvpjP0peQ via @TODAYshow — Bill Speros (@billsperos) January 4, 2023

Another adamant supporter of Tesla and Musk likewise highlighted the tragedy as yet another reason why everyone should own one of the company’s vehicles.

“This is why I drive a @Tesla — safest cars imaginable,” wrote Musk sychophant Jason Calacanis.

1. This is why I drive a @Tesla — safest cars imaginable (please tell me what car is safer/how)



2. Also, if there is a highway called “devils slide” *perhaps* we should put up large barrier so cars don’t slide down it? 🤔 https://t.co/2cyXuslN5f — @jason (@Jason) January 3, 2023

While the survival of everyone inside is undoubtedly miraculous, many seemed to feel that the praise was not only bizarre but also over-the-top due to the circumstances.

“Is Elon under the car? Did he shield their fall?” one user sarcastically asked in response to the praise.

Is Elon under the car? Did he shield their fall? https://t.co/19VEKMO5Hx — mitch cumstein (real) (@mustachetoilet) January 4, 2023

“Using a failed suicide attempt to bring back the tanking stock price,” another morbidly added.

Using a failed suicide attempt to bring back the tanking stock price https://t.co/ZOLgYeewUP — Jello (@donut_jello) January 4, 2023

At current, investigators say they have not determined what driving mode the Tesla was in during the crash, although that factor does not appear to have contributed to the accident.

Patel is currently being held at the San Mateo County Jail following a short stay at the hospital.