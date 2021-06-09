Republican wants to know why the government can’t change the Earth’s orbit to solve climate change

During Tuesday’s congressional subcommittee hearing on national parks, forests, and public lands, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) asked a question that was out of this world.

“Is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM [Bureau of Land Management] can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit?” Gohmert asked. “Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate.”

“I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert,” Jennifer Eberlien, associate deputy chief of the National Forest System, replied, chuckling.

“Yeah, well if you figure out a way that you and the Forest Service can make that change, I’d like to know,” Gohmert said, then mercifully moved onto more serious matters.

Louie Gohmert was apparently trying, albeit clumsily, to imply that climate change was caused by the orbit of the two, rather than, as climate scientists overwhelmingly agree, by carbon emissions, deforestation, and other human activities.

It’s a nonsensical, unserious argument. And Twitter took Gohmert to task for it after Forbes posted the clip.

Many were reminded of the time a certain Republican president reportedly asked about nuking hurricanes. Others jokingly suggested using Jewish space lasers. A few were deeply concerned that Gohmert used to be a judge.

“There’s been some chatter lately about Louie maybe not being the dumbest member of Congress. It’s good to see he’s still in the fight,” one person said.

This. Man. Was. A. Fucking. Judge!



Why every lawyer who ever lost a case in front of him isn't using stuff like this to appeal his rulings is beyond me!!! — Cyber-Man 3000 (@3000Cyber) June 9, 2021

He's trying to make the audience believe that nothing can be done about climate change, because obviously the Moon and Earth can't be shifted out of orbit.



This isn't stupid or ignorant. It's propaganda aimed at people who are both, like the entire GOP base. — Xopher Halftongue 🏳️‍🌈 (@Halftongue) June 9, 2021

I cannot shake my head hard enough seriously — Beebs, 🐕☕🌊 (@beebecathy) June 9, 2021

Well tbf it was the Forest Moon of Endor so the forest service seems a logical choice. — Matorin Law Office (@MatorinLaw) June 9, 2021

If Louie Gohmert tried to play a chicken at a game of tic-tac-toe, the game would somehow end with him locked inside his own car. https://t.co/0rYK0l1kFy — A.R. Moxon | noxoM .Я.A (@JuliusGoat) June 9, 2021

And Jewish lazer beams. — Wayne J. Nelson (@Wjnelson70J) June 9, 2021

I can help. I am Adjunct Professor at Trump Univ AST Dept of Astrophysics & Spacey Things. Rep Louie Gohmert has revealed perhaps a bit too much about altering the moon's orbit. This classified mission is run by Space Force & involves Italian satellites & Jewish Space Based laser pic.twitter.com/xKd5dIfS7f — Tomi Ahonen Altering Moon Orbit w/ Forest Service (@tomiahonen) June 9, 2021

It didn’t take long before the memes started rolling in with an intensity not seen since Gohmert’s Uranium One chart.

The National Forest Service does not as yet have any plans to alter the Earth’s orbit. Or the moon’s.