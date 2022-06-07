‘Not enrolled at Blinn College for a current or upcoming term’: Kyle Rittenhouse can’t get his college story straight

Kyle Rittenhouse’s story about his college plans keeps changing. First, he claimed to be enrolled in Arizona State University. Then he planned to attend Texas A&M University. Now he says he’s going to Blinn College.

But the school told one outlet that he hasn’t enrolled in classes yet.

Last November, a jury acquitted Rittenhouse of murder and attempted murder for killing two and wounding a third during civil rights protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.

During the trial, Rittenhouse testified that he was taking classes at Arizona State University (ASU). The university confirmed that he’d enrolled as a non-degree-seeking online student a couple weeks prior. Three weeks after his testimony about attending ASU, USA Today reported that he was no longer a student there.

“Our records show that he is not currently enrolled,” an ASU spokesperson told the outlet. “There was no action taken by the university.”

At the time, Rittenhouse said he wanted to attend ASU on campus. That didn’t happen.

Earlier this week, he revealed his new plans to pursue higher education at Texas A&M.

“I’m gonna be going there, and it’s gonna be awesome,” he told a right-wing podcast.

The university subsequently told a local outlet that Rittenhouse isn’t going there either.

In an official statement, a Texas A&M spokesperson reportedly said Rittenhouse “has not been admitted as a student this fall.”

Then, once again, Rittenhouse’s story changed. On Monday, he tweeted excitedly about his plans to attend Blinn College, a feeder school to Texas A&M.

“Unfortunately, the end of my high school career was robbed from me,” he wrote. “I didn’t have the time other students get to properly prepare for the future. I look forward to attending Blinn College District this year, a feeder school for Texas A&M.”

“I’m excited to join Texas A&M in 2023!” he added.

Blinn College, an open-enrollment junior college with a 100% acceptance rate, confirmed that Rittenhouse applied in late April. The Texas Tribune and others report he hasn’t enrolled yet, however.

Per Richard Bray, director of communications at @BlinnCollege, @ThisIsKyleR has “not enrolled at Blinn College for a current or upcoming term.” https://t.co/Qt0bPBluqR — Paige Ellenberger (@PaigEllenberger) June 6, 2022

Twitter users trolled Rittenhouse over his shifting stories about college.

“Currently a part-time temp at GameStop in Bloomington Mall,” mocked one. “A *feeder job* to EASports, where I’ll be a programmer before moving on to Apple, working as COO then CEO.”

“Will probably take over the company at that point. I can smell the money. So excited.”

Kyle Rittenhouse: "I'm going to Texas A&M in the fall!"



Texas A&M: "The fuck you are." — Derrick is PRO CHOICE♎ #BLM 🇺🇦 🏳️‍🌈 (@Spawn_03) June 6, 2022

Some pointed out that Rittenhouse, who has launched a public campaign to fight “lies” in the media, claimed in the same tweet he’d been “robbed” of finishing high school, presumably due to being arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

As numerous outlets have reported, he actually dropped out of high school.

Twitter user @rmayemsinger replied to Rittenhouse’s tweet, “…if dropping out is the same as being robbed, sure.”

“I suggest you major in ‘I Should’ve Stayed Home That Day.'”