Armchair MAGA psychiatrists diagnose Harris as a narcissist after debate

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump’s first presidential debate brought many viral moments, including a number of clips of Harris reacting to surprising quips from Trump.

But some, namely Trump backers, see her behavior as narcissism.

In a video that has gone viral on TikTok and X, a poster says that Harris, at the debate, revealed herself to be a narcissist.

“Anyone that understands a narcissist and how they work understands what the fuck she’s doing right now,” TikToker @Nightlight_Glow said. “I’m literally watching a narcissistic person right now in a debate.”

She also calls Trump Harris’ “victim.”

On Thursday, @Nightlight_Glow’s video had almost 725,000 views on TikTok.

Many commenters on the TikTok said that Harris gaslit and manipulated Trump.

Another TikToker said Harris’ behavior “triggered” her.

@couture.ish It walks like a duck and quacks like a duck. It’s just Kamala the narcissist. ♬ original sound – Couture.voting.4.a.felon🇺🇸

“It walks like a duck and quacks like a duck. It’s just Kamala the narcissist,” added @couture.ish.

“Only if you’ve been in a narcissistic relationship will you understand what’s going on here,” far-right influencer Karli Bonne tweeted about the TikTok and debate.

Others tweeted about Harris being a narcissist independent of the TikTok.

“Kamala displays all of the facial expressions of a narcissist,” an X user tweeted. “Smirks, death stares, focused looks, side smiles, grinning from ear to ear, bulging eyes when she speaks, overuse of hands to appeal strong. All red flags of a psycho.”

“Here’s a litmus test for those who throw around the term narcissist, since her body language and words are the literal definition of narcissistic gaslighting,” another person said, highlighting Harris’ “Oh come on,” response to Trump saying “in Springfield they’re eating the dogs.”

Trump: Migrants are eating the cats. They are eating the dogs.



ABC: I just want to clarify… Springfield manager has said there are no credible reports fo specific reports of pets being harmed by the immigrant community,



“If you deny it, you lose any credibility regarding the topic of narcissism,” they added.

“I was married to a narcissist for over 20 years. They lie but also believe the lies so strongly you start to feel you are the crazy one,” an X user wrote. “Kamala is a bought and paid for narcissist if I’ve ever seen one. Textbook.”

But the argument is ironic given that Trump, since he stepped onto the national political stage in 2015, has been accused of carrying the same tell-tale traits of narcissistic personality disorder.

Those close to his orbit have said the same.

In Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s 2021 book, Peril, it was even revealed that former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R) thought Trump was a narcissist—or had some sort of personality disorder—for a time.

And after the debate, Trump was dubbed again, for his behavior, a narcissist.

“Donald Trump pulls Kamala Harris’ hand both upward and closer to his chest. Men who shake other men’s hands in this manner have a high correlation w/ Narcissistic Personality Disorder,” wrote body language expert Dr. Jack Brown.

