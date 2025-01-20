‘Polar vortex in D.C.’: Fetterman wears shorts to Trump’s inauguration despite freezing temps

Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) arrived at the U.S. Capitol for President Donald Trump’s inauguration sporting his trademark Carhartt hoodie and gym shorts, drawing criticism from both conservatives and liberals online.

Long known for his blue-collar attire in an otherwise business-formal political world, Fetterman’s outfit was a step too far for many observers given the setting, occasion, and freezing temperature in the nation’s capital.

“We get this is Fetterman’s thing but this is disrespectful,” one popular account posted on X, alongside a video that has climbed to nearly 100,000 views.

We get this is Fetterman’s thing but this is disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/RAbGICL2Nf — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 20, 2025

“There’s a dress code in place for these events,” a conservative account replied. “I like Fetterman, but you don’t get to be the only who one [sic] openly flouts the rules.”

“put on a suit you piece of shit,” a left-leaning commentator wrote bluntly.

Others pointed out the absurdity of baring legs on a day when the wind chill reached 14 degrees in Washington, D.C.

“Polar Vortex in Washington DC,” one user wrote on X. “John Fetterman mobbing around in gym shorts.”

Polar Vortex in Washington DC.



John Fetterman mobbing around in gym shorts.



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/trFMZRlU5Y — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) January 20, 2025

Democratic lawmakers have used clothing at times over the last decade to protest Trump.

Women in the party wore suffragette white to Trump’s 2019 State of the Union address, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus sported West African kente cloth the year prior, after the president called some African nations “shithole countries.”

Fetterman’s outfit doesn’t appear to be a protest, however. The goateed 6’9” lawmaker broke from his party by traveling to the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort earlier this month, with Trump calling Fetterman a “commonsense person” after their meeting.

Some onlookers chalked up the clothing choice to apathy rather than political animosity.

“Truly NOT CARING about what people think about you is a very hard internal trait to achieve,” one user wrote on X. “John Fetterman’s ‘give a shitter’ has truly broken. Dude doesn’t give two flying f*cks what anyone thinks.”

Fetterman has dressed up at times, however. The first-term senator — who emerged over the last year as an ardent supporter of Israel — famously wore a suit for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress in July.

“Fetterman showed up to the inauguration in a sweatshirt and cargo shorts. But when Netanyahu addressed Congress he put on a suit and tie,” one user pointed out on X. “The ultimate show of disrespect. I’m so sick of this ghoul!”

To be fair, Fetterman’s hoodie-and-shorts getup wasn’t the only clothing choice to raise eyebrows today. First Lady Melania Trump’s enormous hat was just as much of a mystery to the internet.

