podcast host joe rogan

Joe Rogan/Instagram

Joe Rogan tests positive for COVID-19 and of course he claims horse dewormer cured him

The podcaster says he has 'thrown the kitchen sink' at the virus with a cocktail of drugs.

Mikael Thalen 

Mikael Thalen

Tech

Published Sep 1, 2021   Updated Sep 1, 2021, 5:09 pm CDT

Popular podcaster Joe Rogan revealed on Wednesday that he is taking drugs such as Ivermectin after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on Instagram, Rogan said that he had gotten tested on Sunday after experiencing headaches and feeling “run down” the day prior.

“Throughout the night I got fevers, sweats, and I knew what was going on,” Rogan said.

After getting tested and receiving the diagnosis, Rogan says he immediately “threw the kitchen sink” at the virus by taking a cocktail of drugs.

Among the drugs Rogan claimed to be taking is Ivermectin, a drug used in both humans and animals for treating parasites. Despite research showing that Ivermectin fails to fight COVID, conspiracy theorists are convinced that the drug is a “miracle cure” that’s been hidden from the public.

Conspiracy theorists have gone as far as to purchase the animal version of Ivermectin, used to deworm animals such as horses and cows, at livestock feed stores to stave off the virus. Calls to poison control centers have skyrocketed as a result while the FDA has warned the public against taking the drug.

The podcast host did not clarify whether he was taking the human version or the animal version of Ivermectin.

Rogan, who has repeatedly shared false claims about the pandemic, claims to also have taken monoclonal antibodies, Z-Pak, Prednisone, and several vitamin IV drips.

Although Rogan is still early into his diagnosis, the podcaster says he believes he is already on the mend. Rogan went on to note that he would have to cancel an upcoming stand-up comedy show as a result.

This week’s top technology stories

500 subreddits call on Reddit to combat COVID disinfo. But Reddit wants to let communities ‘debate and dissent’
The definitive guide to protecting your private information online
BolaWrap promoted a controversial police lasso used on the mentally ill with TikTok hype videos
A neighborhood watch in Columbus led the charge in stopping Citizen App from partnering with police
Exclusive: Ex-Cambridge Analytica psychologist secretly aided prominent anti-COVID vaccine group
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Sep 1, 2021, 5:03 pm CDT

Mikael Thalen

Mikael Thalen is a tech and security reporter based in Seattle, covering social media, data breaches, hackers, and more.

Mikael Thalen