Republican radio host botches Delta variant meme by saying his fall plans are to be a pedophile

A conservative radio host inadvertently compared himself to a pedophile on Friday while attempting to partake in a popular meme.
Jesse Kelly, host of the nationally syndicated Jesse Kelly Show, made his own version of the “My Fall Plans / Delta Variant” meme by sharing images of deceased child abuser Jeffrey Epstein and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
The meme is intended to show how the Delta variant of COVID-19 has ruined people’s fall plans by highlighting characters from popular culture who met an unfavorable fate.
One popular example shows actor Macaulay Culkin representing “My Fall Plans” and bees representing “The Delta Variant.” Culkin’s character in the 1991 film My Girl dies after being swarmed by a large number of bees.
Although Kelly was clearly attempting to play on the conspiracy theory that Epstein was murdered by Clinton, many noted that he clearly misunderstood the meme.
“You were planning on some light pedophilia?” @Ramsizzzle wrote.
The replies to the tweet were also flooded with reactions from confused users. Even Kelly’s fellow journalists were left scratching their heads.
“Why were you planning to be Jeffrey Epstein this fall?” journalist Frank Luntz wrote.
Countless Twitter users also began tagging the FBI and sharing memes of Chris Hanson, the former host of the television show To Catch a Predator.
“Tell us you’re into pedophilia and child sex trafficking without telling us you’re into pedophilia and child sex trafficking,” @AuthorKimberley said.
Despite being widely ridiculed, Kelly has not deleted the meme and has continued tweeting as if nothing ever happened.