Republican radio host botches Delta variant meme by saying his fall plans are to be a pedophile

A conservative radio host inadvertently compared himself to a pedophile on Friday while attempting to partake in a popular meme.

Jesse Kelly, host of the nationally syndicated Jesse Kelly Show, made his own version of the “My Fall Plans / Delta Variant” meme by sharing images of deceased child abuser Jeffrey Epstein and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

My fall plans. The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/1WQDLDbwkk — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 13, 2021

The meme is intended to show how the Delta variant of COVID-19 has ruined people’s fall plans by highlighting characters from popular culture who met an unfavorable fate.

One popular example shows actor Macaulay Culkin representing “My Fall Plans” and bees representing “The Delta Variant.” Culkin’s character in the 1991 film My Girl dies after being swarmed by a large number of bees.

My Fall Plans

The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/ecjlFeNMIT — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) August 11, 2021

Although Kelly was clearly attempting to play on the conspiracy theory that Epstein was murdered by Clinton, many noted that he clearly misunderstood the meme.

“You were planning on some light pedophilia?” @Ramsizzzle wrote.

You were planning on some light pedophilia? https://t.co/gSVu3jLSwD — greg abbott is a bitch (@Ramsizzzle) August 13, 2021

So……you were planning to rape young girls and die in prison? 🤔 https://t.co/wDzLhdtg7b — ᵁⁿᵏⁱᵉᴹᵒⁿᵏⁱᵉ (@UnkieMonkie) August 13, 2021

Your fall plans were what? https://t.co/41bvpsBEy5 — president stupid j moron (SIGMA MALE) (@bambooney) August 13, 2021

The replies to the tweet were also flooded with reactions from confused users. Even Kelly’s fellow journalists were left scratching their heads.

“Why were you planning to be Jeffrey Epstein this fall?” journalist Frank Luntz wrote.

Why were you planning to be Jeffrey Epstein this fall? — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 13, 2021

How is this still up?! — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 13, 2021

Countless Twitter users also began tagging the FBI and sharing memes of Chris Hanson, the former host of the television show To Catch a Predator.

“Tell us you’re into pedophilia and child sex trafficking without telling us you’re into pedophilia and child sex trafficking,” @AuthorKimberley said.

Tell us you're into pedophilia and child sex trafficking without telling us you're into pedophilia and child sex trafficking. https://t.co/n2niSITuBP — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) August 13, 2021

If my plans were being a sex trafficking pedophile, I’d probably just keep that to myself https://t.co/GvhXOZWV5D — Lauren Hough (@laurenthehough) August 13, 2021

So his fall pans were to hang out with a child sex trafficker and Hillary Clinton got in the way? https://t.co/lrOIUZCBs1 — Actual Patriot (@flyfishcedarci1) August 13, 2021

Despite being widely ridiculed, Kelly has not deleted the meme and has continued tweeting as if nothing ever happened.