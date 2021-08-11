In the wake of COVID’s Delta variant spreading rapidly, musicians are canceling appearances, they’ve ended entire tours, and music festivals are starting to pull the plug. It’s a far cry from the falls we envisioned once we were vaccinated, but the reality of Delta wreaking more devastating havoc more than a year-and-a-half into a pandemic, it’s also the setup for a new meme—and the arrival of an upsetting plot twist.

The meme includes some variation of the phrase “My fall Plans // The Delta Variant” alongside two images from a movie, a show, a book, or a real-life event: One of them is one or several characters (likely our heroes) while the other involves the plot twist designed to ruin, resulting in heartbreak, betrayal, or death.

For instance, Heredity’s most shocking death, in which Charlie (Milly Shapiro) is decapitated by a telephone wire, is a perfectly grim fit for depicting the derailment of those plans.

My Fall Plans | The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/nxWyyAfeNG — Eddie (@talaskegrams) August 10, 2021

It also works with one of television’s most iconic and divisive endings.

My The

fall Delta

plans: variant: pic.twitter.com/OGHZRfdjLV — Eric Haywood (@EricHaywood) August 10, 2021

Real-life events weren’t immune to becoming meme fodder for the Delta variant. Dakota Johnson, who was already viewed by some as the catalyst that eventually led to Ellen DeGeneres announcing the end of her show back in May, emerged as the twist for DeGeneres. There was also a reference to Nancy Kerrigan and Tonya Harding, the latter whose ex-husband attacked Kerrigan in January 1994 to take her out of the running for the U.S. Figure Skating Championship. And one podcast even looped in Olivia Colman’s surprise Oscar win over Glenn Close.

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/lsPHnJ39uH — BRIGHAM YOUNG MONEY (@LeviPsmiley) August 11, 2021

Who is old enough to get this? pic.twitter.com/Zfed3HMfLN — Zen Sammich, J.D. (@ZenSammich) August 10, 2021

My fall plans vs. the Delta variant pic.twitter.com/hUfUjaII1u — Academy Queens (@academy_queens) August 10, 2021

If there’s devastation to befall a character—both serious such as Serenity and on the sillier side like Harley Quinn losing her bacon egg and cheese or Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Cabbage Merchant losing his cabbages—the memes will find a way. Even Order 66 wasn’t immune to the treatment.

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/0skR8wNezc — Alessandra (@alessandra_kr) August 10, 2021

MY FALL PLANS THE DELTA VARIANT https://t.co/oM1au5LsGd pic.twitter.com/gocHGO0V0o — Jody Houser is Vaccinated! ✒️🗯️🎲 (@Jody_Houser) August 10, 2021

My fall plans The delta variant pic.twitter.com/OoBsUygJwp — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) August 11, 2021

My fall plans vs. The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/H5fk0zjZNP — Grilled Cheese Enthusiast (@Grilledmelt) August 11, 2021

My fall plans // The delta variant pic.twitter.com/ua8D4NqPLk — cockfa-esque (@6Attitude) August 10, 2021

My fall plans The Delta variant pic.twitter.com/svHdHSQAup — FILM DAZE ✨ (@filmdaze) August 10, 2021

MY FALL PLANS / THE DELTA VARIANT https://t.co/9BjgoMpGCT pic.twitter.com/oHm1CHaaLD — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) August 10, 2021

My fall plans The delta

variant pic.twitter.com/3K17R81K0y — Blast Zone: Movies That Bombed (@BlastZonePod) August 11, 2021

MY FALL PLANS

THE DELTA VARIANT https://t.co/FUlHi1W59M pic.twitter.com/xpSpqhG0ba — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) August 10, 2021

And if you didn’t think that a movie-related COVID meme wouldn’t come without at least one reference to My Girl (a movie that likely scarred a generation of children), you underestimate the internet.

My Fall Plans

The Delta Variant pic.twitter.com/ecjlFeNMIT — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) August 11, 2021

No matter what thing is being depicted, the context is more or less the same: “Those are some nice plans there, it’d be a shame if something…happened to them.” We know what’s coming, and the results can be truly devastating—just like if someone was to get COVID.