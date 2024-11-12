Did the ‘Hawk Tuah’ Girl get 75,000 votes in the election?

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his “One Dumb Conspiracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Did Hailey Welch, known online as the “ Hawk Tuah ” girl, receive 75,000 votes in last week’s presidential election?



No. But then why do so many people think so?



The claim first appeared on November 6, the day after Republican nominee Donald Trump became president-elect , in the form of an alleged CNN article.

No, the ‘Hawk Tuah’ girl didn’t get 75,000 write-in votes on election day

A screenshot posted to X of the purported article––titled “Over 75,000 of the counted votes were write-ins for ‘Hawk Tuah’ and ‘Talk Tua,’” a reference to Welch’s podcast ––racked up more than 764,000 views.



Welch went viral earlier this year after her answer to a question asked by YouTubers spread across the internet like wildfire . When asked “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” Welch answered: “You gotta give him that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang.”



Shortly after that, numerous memes spread across the internet , and she even threw out a first pitch at a baseball game.



In response to the post, many users expressed shock and dismay.



“I wish every American citizen who has the right to vote took it seriously,” one user wrote. “Voting is not for ‘memes’ or ‘to go viral’ it’s to determine the future of our country and its citizens. People are unbelievable.”



“Value your vote ya’ll,” another added.



Others responded by demanding that write-in votes be banned entirely, while others joked that they had voted for Welch.



“I think it’s time to do away with the write-in option because our society has become too unserious in actual serious situations,” one user wrote.



“I would take her over either candidate,” a separate user proclaimed.

The story doesn’t actually exist

Analysis of CNN’s website, however, shows that no such article exists.



The CNN profile for the author alleged to have written the article also shows no such story.



Nevertheless, a surprising number of X users appeared to fall for the gag. Given the outcome of the election, however, it’s understandable that many would believe that thousands voted for a celebrity.



A few readers did figure it out, though.



“I almost fell for this I was about to get offensive,” an X user said.



Of all the ridiculous claims and conspiracy theories to circulate ahead of, during, and after the election, at least this one is sorta funny?



Oh well, here’s to the next 4 years.

