Baked Alaska-Gateway Pundit feud devolves into legal threats over ‘young boys’ comments

A feud between white nationalist Anthime Joseph “Tim” Gionet, known online as Baked Alaska, and the conspiratorial blog Gateway Pundit has apparently devolved into legal threats.

The Gateway Pundit earlier this month appeared to allude without evidence that Gionet had been working for the federal government to incite Capitol rioters on Jan. 6. Gionet, who was arrested by the FBI for entering the Capitol, has denied the allegation since being released from custody.

Gionet responded to the article, written by Gateway Pundit founder Jim Hoft on Dec. 22, by making derogatory references to Hoft’s homosexuality in remarks on Telegram.

During an appearance the following day on the Stew Peters Show, a far-right radio program run by a former rapper and bounty hunter, Gionet defended himself while once again criticizing Hoft over his sexual lifestyle.

Both Gionet and Peters would go on to accuse Hoft of being interested in “young boys.” Hoft, who is currently 59, is married to a 29-year-old Filipino man.

“I mean obviously he’s interested in young boys,” Peters said. “He’s married to a very young boy.”

Peters claimed in a press release on Wednesday that Hoft’s lawyer, Jonathan Burns, had reached out to demand that the radio host retract his statement accusing his client of being a “pedophile.”

Analysis of the interview between Peters and Gionet by the Daily Dot did not find any mention of the term “pedophile.” Peters and Gionet did, however, refer to Hoft’s adult husband as a “young boy.”

“This is not a negotiation. This is not a bluff. You falsely accused Jim of being a pedophile, and you did so with actual malice,” Hoft’s attorney reportedly wrote to Peters. “In other words, you’re cooked. Retract and apologize or we’re going to sue you for damages. This is your final good faith warning.”

The Daily Dot was unable to reach Burns to inquire about the alleged legal threat.

Peters responded in a letter of his own in which he denied the allegations and stated that he would “pray” for Hoft.

“The Stew Peters Show prays for Mr. Hoft and hopes he will leave the homosexual lifestyle he’s chosen for himself, and further hopes that Mr. Hoft will repent from whatever it is that has pricked his conscience and caused him to have his attorney make these false accusations against The Stew Peters Show,” the letter says.

Gionet responded to the fiasco on Telegram by sharing photos of Hoft’s husband.

“Still waiting for the Jim Hoft hot tub photos to leak 4chan do ya thang,” he wrote.

It remains unclear whether the Gateway Pundit will move forward with its legal threats against the Stew Peters Show.