A viral tweet earlier this week showed tickets allegedly being sold online to a second inauguration for former President Donald Trump—only the tickets, obviously, weren’t real, and no evidence suggests they were being sold or purchased either.

The tweet, made on Sunday by the Twitter user @PamelaApostolo1, claimed that the tickets were being sold on sites frequented by followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory for “as high as $1,200 each.”

OMG-just saw this on FB!!!

"This is just INSANE on a whole other level! These “tickets” are being sold for as high as $1,200 each on Q sites all over the internet, the crazy part is that people are talking about how excited they are because they’ve already purchased them." pic.twitter.com/xt9mTOyqmg — CanadianPam (@PamelaApostolo1) June 13, 2021

The fabricated tickets date the fictitious event for Aug. 15 and even include special musical guest stars Ted Nugent and Kid Rock. The belief that Trump will serve a second term remains a popular conspiracy theory among the former president’s supporters.

Yet numerous issues immediately stand out. Aside from the differing fonts used across the ticket, the image also includes watermarks from a stock photo website.

A reverse image search quickly yields the original photo that was used to create the fake tickets.

I found the original that this Photoshop comes from.@PamelaApostolo1 spreads disinformation. Ticket printers work on a printing technology called dot matrix. They cannot output modern computer fonts like Verdana at a high DPI as in her image.



Compare barcode, event code: https://t.co/ehw90dd1FW pic.twitter.com/FNuegovUZX — Fredrick Brennan (@fr_brennan) June 14, 2021

The allegation that Trump supporters had attempted to purchase the fake tickets is also unfounded.

As noted by Marc-André Argentino, a researcher at the International Centre for the Study of Radicalization, a search across popular QAnon websites found no such discussions being held. An investigation by Reuters was likewise unable to locate any examples of QAnon followers selling or purchasing such tickets.

3) keywords searches for the price, date, or inauguration does not return this image in QAnon ecosystems. 4) in most cases tickets to events are e-tickets, yet since the venue is the capitol steps there would be tickets 🙄. — Marc-André Argentino (@_MAArgentino) June 14, 2021

The earliest appearance of the tickets discovered thus far, according to Reuters, came from a pro-Hillary Clinton Facebook group on June 11. Two days later, the image also appeared on the far-right imageboard 4chan where users mocked the conspiracy theory that Trump would serve a second term.

The tickets are reminiscient of a fake letter spread last November that was falsely attributed to Trump’s failed presidential campaign. The letter promised users free tickets to a second inauguration if a donation of $50 was made.