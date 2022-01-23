Elon Musk’s brain chip technology has Twitter making ‘Black Mirror’ comparisons

A job posting for Elon Musk’s brain implant technology company Neuralink has everyone wondering if we’re living in a Black Mirror episode.

This week, the company announced they are hiring a clinical trial director, indicating human testing is near. The job posting is looking for an individual with “understanding of the Clinical Trial process” and “experience and ability to work in the operating room environment.”

Musk said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that he hopes to test microchip in humans in 2022. So far, the company claims its technology can allow a monkey to play a video game using its mind.

He intends for the product to allow people with severe spinal injuries to control devices with their mind.

First @Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Twitter was having Black Mirror deja vu. The TV show was trending on Sunday after news of the job listing went viral.

we can't get a new season of black mirror because we're LIVING it im finna cry https://t.co/3rEAj7Jiqt — zae (@ItsZaeOk) January 22, 2022

there is literally a 90 minute black mirror episode explaining why this is a bad idea https://t.co/ryZ0ufC98b — nat (@CH0S4NGWOO) January 23, 2022

The real life Black Mirror episode is the fact we all watched Black Mirror and learned nothing https://t.co/EkHPUNukyD — bort (@thabigsokk) January 23, 2022

he literally watched black mirror and was like OMG GIRL SAME https://t.co/LbTvaTXNSI — L (@luispvilchez) January 23, 2022

The concept of the brain chip harkened back to Black Mirror episodes involving similar technology, including “The Entire History of You” and “Arkangel.”

Musk has previously aimed to start human testing for the Neuralink sooner, but this recent job posting has signaled a shift toward his longstanding goal.