Dwayne Wade face on black background with Eddy Brian tweet to left caption "He's commenting on this and now I hear he is caught up in the abortion thing vs Roe. Why is he involved in all this."

lav radin/Shutterstock @Eddy_Brian11/Twitter (Licensed)

‘Roe v. The Big Three’: Twitter user thinks Dwayne Wade is involved in Roe v. Wade

He wasn't.

Jacob Seitz 

Jacob Seitz

Tech

Posted on May 5, 2022   Updated on May 5, 2022, 12:18 pm CDT

A Twitter user is being flamed for thinking that Roe v. Wade involves three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade.

@Eddy_Brian11 replied to a video from Variety that showed Dwayne Wade speaking about being a father to his daughter Zaya, who came out as trans in 2019. 

“He’s commenting on this and now I hear he is caught up in the abortion thing vs Roe,” @Eddy_Brian11 wrote. “Why is he involved in all this.”

In a later reply, they said Wade “does not need to have his name on the Supreme Court case.”

@Eddy_Brian11 does not have any original tweets but has many replies to other tweets dating back to 2018.

Whether it was a joke or not, Twitter user @ihatethiskid posted screenshots of the exchange, which has since gone viral with over 10,000 retweets and 83,000 likes.

“Roe v. 3-time NBA Champion Dwayne Wade,” @ihatethiskid wrote. “Everyone remembers the famous game 7 in the Supreme Court.”

Users were quick to pile on the absurdity with memes and commentary.

“The Supreme Court should never have started selling the rights to name their cases to celebrities,” one user wrote.

“Everyone knows roe v wade occurs when your canoe hits shallow water and you have to make a decision,” said another.

“He’s not the only athlete involved in a famous Supreme Court case. I remember in school learning about Jim Brown v Topeka Board of Education,” wrote a third.

The Wade in Roe v. Wade was Texas district attorney Henry Wade, who was enforcing the state’s abortion ban.

Read more of the Daily Dot’s tech and politics coverage

Libs of TikTok—the influential, mystery Twitter account hailed by mainstream conservatives—attended Jan. 6 Capitol protest
How police persecute the LGBTQ community—and how big tech can help its most vulnerable users
Anti-vaxxers will host a simulated ‘grand jury trial’ of Dr. Fauci for 5 days. For $10,000, you can be a ‘VIP juror’
‘That is not an official CIA account’: Trump’s social media platform is filled with fake government profiles
Truth Social employees praise murderous dictator in beta testing for Trump’s new app
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: May 5, 2022, 11:21 am CDT

Jacob Seitz

Jacob Seitz is a freelance journalist from Columbus, Ohio, interested in the intersection of culture and politics.

Jacob Seitz