‘They can go to a different store I’m sorry’: Dunkin’ worker shuts off mobile order machine in viral TikTok video, sparking debate

An employee at the coffee and donut establishment Dunkin’ has sparked debate on TikTok after allegedly turning off her store’s mobile order machine.

The video, uploaded to the platform earlier this month, shows @just_amethyst7 seemingly disabling the machine that informs her of orders made by customers through the company’s mobile app.

“[L]ike shut that damn machine tf up, come get your drinks like a normal person,” she wrote.

The video includes the popular “If that makes me a villain” sound from the hit HBO drama Euphoria. After allegedly turning of the machine, @just_amethyst7 can be seen walking away before flipping off the camera.

The footage has so far been seen more than 50,000 times and has sparked debate among TikTok users.

Numerous users appeared to praise @just_amethyst7, arguing that customers could merely get their coffee elsewhere.

“They can go to a different store I’m sorry,” one user said.

“[M]y manager got rid of our tablets bc i kept turning them off when i was busy during the overnight shift (by myself btw),” another user added.

But not everyone was supportive of @just_amethyst7’s bold display. Many pushed back at her decision to allegedly turn off the machine.

“Respectfully no,” one user replied.

“I gotta go to work bestie i just want an iced matcha latte,” another added.

Many users with social anxiety also chimed in, pointing out that mobile orders were a significant help to them.

“[N]ah baby don’t do that,” one commenter said. “[I] got social anxiety.”

“[N]o bcus im still coming and ordering the same thing at the speaker,” another person stated. “[M]e ordering ahead is trying to help u out my dude.”

It turns out, however, that @just_amethyst7 may not have actually turned off the machine. After one commenter pointed out that she only appeared to turn down the volume, the TikTok user admitted that she had staged the act for her video.

But @just_amethyst7 later claimed that she had turned off the machine numerous times before when her workplace got overwhelmingly busy.

“[W]e definitely aren’t supposed to but i do it anyways,” the TikToker said. “[E]nough is ENOUGH.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @just_amethyst7 to inquire about the video but did not receive a reply.

The mobile ordering app has become an important part of Dunkin’s business model. But some feel the influx of orders has made the job increasingly difficult.

Mobile ordering accounted for 8% of Dunkin’s transactions in Q3 2020, a 1% rise from Q2 in 2020. Based on comments from TikTokers, disabling mobile order machines appears to be an increasingly popular action among distressed workers in the food and drink industry.

Today’s top stories