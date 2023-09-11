The sportsbook DraftKings is taking heat online after featuring a “Never Forget” parlay, a bet that called on the New York Jets, Mets, and Yankees to win on Monday night, on the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

In a statement shared with the Daily Dot, DraftKings said “we sincerely apologize for the featured parlay that was shared briefly in commemoration of 9/11.”

“We respect the significance of this day for our country and especially for the families of those who were directly affected,” the company added.

The parlay option was taken down after several hours. One screenshot showed that more than 800 people participated in the promo.

“How is DraftKings promoting this on the front page??? This is insane behavior,” commented one user on X.

“DraftKings having a 9/11 parlay is not cool,” another user wrote. “Are we just complete degenerates in this country? Is there no more sanctity? Completely disrespectful.”

“I spit out my Monday morning coffee last night when I saw this,” wrote someone else. “Absolutely disgusting”

“DraftKings with the latest reminder: you don’t ever need to force your brand into a national tragedy to get attention,” remarked another user.

Wrote someone else: “How tone deaf are you?”

One user referenced the attack on the Pentagon, noting that the parlay did not include the Washington Nationals beating the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Bad taste by Draft Kings? Oh yes,” they posted. “But not including the Nationals-Pirates games is bad taste AND insulting.”

The three New York teams listed in the parlay face the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, and the Buffalo Bills. Both the Mets and Jets are playing at home, while the Yankees play in Boston.

DraftKings is not the only organization to have irked people with its 9/11 message this year. The White House is also facing backlash after praising Saudi Arabia on the anniversary of the attacks for its $20 billion commitment toward President Joe Biden’s Partnership for Global Infrastructure.