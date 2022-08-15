Asparagus and guac: Dr. Oz builds a nonsensical vegetable platter to complain about inflation in resurfaced video

A resurfaced campaign video is making Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz the laughingstock of social media.

In April, Dr. Oz filmed a grocery run for crudité in an apparent effort to blame Democrats for inflation.

The video did a far better job drawing attention to Dr. Oz’s wealth and what critics describe as his detachment from the lives of average Americans.

Who thought this was a good idea pic.twitter.com/dj5nz7vB1W — umichvoter 🏳️‍🌈 (@umichvoter) August 15, 2022

In the video, Dr. Oz says he’s shopping for vegetables for crudité at “Wegner’s” grocery store. Online commenters assume he mistakenly mashed up the names of two grocery chains: Wegmans and Redner’s Markets. (He could also have simply slightly mispronounced Wenger’s Grocery Outlet, a discount store in Mifflinburg, Pennsylvania.)

Dr. Oz picked out asparagus, broccoli, carrots, guacamole, and salsa and listed the price of each.

“Six dollars!” he said incredulously of the salsa, “must be a shortage of salsa.”

“Guys. That’s $20 for crudité—and this doesn’t include the tequila. I mean, that’s outrageous. And we’ve got Joe Biden to thank for this.”

Twitter trashed Dr. Oz when he posted the video in April. When the clip resurfaced late Sunday, he was treated to a roast redux.

“Who thought this was a good idea,” @umichvoter wondered.

Dr. Oz’s wealth once again featured heavily in the comments.

“Because people with $100 million in wealth always do their own grocery shopping, sure pal,” @StrictlyChristo said.

Chef José Andrés offered some advice on making his own guacamole and salsa at a fraction of the price. “@DrOz I’m inviting you to come with me and shop together! Buy the avocado + tomatoes you can make the guacamole + salsa for 2$ and you can make great vegetable fried rice for 12 people! Less than 1$ per person!”

Some had questions about the compilation of Dr. Oz’s crudité. “Asparagus w guac and salsa??!?” wrote one.

Dr. Oz’s opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), joined the mockery. “In PA we call this a… veggie tray,” Fetterman tweeted.

Fetterman’s tweet is a nod to Dr. Oz’s residency, which has been a liability throughout his campaign. He claims he moved to Pennsylvania in 2020, but campaign videos and social media posts have reportedly repeatedly shown him at his longtime residence in New Jersey.

Jokes about Dr. Oz’s grocery trip continued well into Monday afternoon.

Even members of Congress got in on the fun. “I went to the grocery store today and the price of mirepoix is outrageous. How is my executive chef supposed to prepare the coq au vin in these conditions? Awww, just kidding. I don’t live like New Jersey’s @DrOz,” Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) jested.

Nothing says I am a man of the people like fake shopping for crudités. — Distill Social (@DistillSocial) August 15, 2022

Excuse me, where does one find the crudités at this nonexistent Wegner emporium of fine foods, and where do I present my photo I.D. so that I might conduct a transaction? — It's Really Wendy (@ItsReallyWendy) August 15, 2022

And 6. he doesn't know that making your own guacamole and salsa is cheaper and it tastes better. — 🇺🇦Jerry Mander🇺🇦 (@realpublicius) August 15, 2022

We are now ~2 days away from Dr. Oz uppercutting an Aldi cashier for trying to charge him $0.07 for shopping bags in “Joe Biden’s America” — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) August 15, 2022

There has been no word on whether Dr. Oz bought chips to go with his salsa and guac, or if it is a veggies-only dip party.

