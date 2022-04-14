Sign up to receive Internet Insider, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox.

Today’s top stories include accusations on Reddit that a creator of a COVID tracker stole the idea, and Starbucks being called out for using fake union tweets on flyers. Plus, Claire’s weekly “Dirty Delete” column focuses on the social media transformation of Dr. Oz, who is running for Senate.

BIG TECH: Police have been relying on digital technology to find proof of suspects’ queerness to arrest, prosecute, and harass members of the LGBTQ+ community in countries like Egypt, Lebanon, and Tunisia, our Contributing Writer Viola Stefanello writes. But there are ways big tech can help the community. You can read Viola’s whole report here.

STOLEN?: The creator of a COVID-19 data tracker and Ukraine Take Shelter is being accused by people on Reddit of stealing the idea from a volunteer group. The creator told the Daily Dot that he denies the claims, but that hasn’t stopped Redditors from claiming that the creator copied a group’s work and profited from it.

FAKE: The Starbucks Workers United union is alleging that the company used fake tweets from the union account in anti-union pamphlets. The allegations come as a store in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania became the 19th store to unionize nationwide. Check out our full report here.

Dr. Oz’s transformation from beloved television doctor to right-wing politician

Dr. Mehmet Oz has taken a hard right turn since he was TV’s favorite doctor.

Most people met the affable Dr. Oz as a regular on The Oprah Winfrey Show, which he parlayed into his own show.

Now that he’s a candidate for the United States Senate in Pennsylvania, the former cardiothoracic surgeon is revealing the man behind the curtain. The turn from TV doc to Republican candidate has revealed the saltier side of Dr. Oz.

These days the man who was once “honored” to welcome Michelle Obama on his show is now tweeting things like “CHINA GAVE US COVID” and whining about “big tech.” He’s declared a battle with our tech company overlords—never mind that he reportedly owns at least $10 million in big tech stock.

Oz may be the only Senate candidate on TikTok. Please enjoy this TikTok of him dancing to Sir-Mix-A-Lot’s “Jump On It.” You can also find him on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Gettr.

His platform is like a paint by numbers kit for Republican pandering. Abortion bad, China bad, cancel culture is “destroying our country,” guns good, cops good, Trump (who recently endorsed him) good, and frack, baby, frack.

People with memory spans longer than goldfish may be surprised to learn that the man who wrote articles expressing concern about the health effects of fracking has had a major change of heart since he filed to run for office in fracking country.

Oz’s turn from the guy giving us weight loss advice to the man pretending to live in Pennsylvania hasn’t been without some stumbles.

When his show was canceled due to his Senate run, Oz did what any megamillionaire would do: he unceremoniously fired people who’d worked for him for years.

The citizens of the internet don’t hesitate to remind Oz of his enormous wealth, either. He routinely gets ratioed every time he tweets a call for campaign donations.

Oz’s latest internet misstep came last week when he wandered around a grocery store complaining about inflation, which he naturally blamed on President Joe Biden.

What he probably imagined as a “gotcha!” moment had something of a boomerang effect, however. Twitter had a pretty hard time imagining a man worth more than $100 million doing his own grocery shopping.

“’I haven’t been to the grocery store myself in 15 years, but I’m going to today, and boy am I going to tuck my shirt into my pants,'” retorted one person online. “’I’m going to tuck them in good!'”

Now that he’s (sort of) abandoned his New Jersey and cable syndication abodes, Oz is learning that there’s no place like home.

— Claire Goforth

