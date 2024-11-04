‘First truth out of the campaign’: MAGA is pushing Doug Emhoff’s Harris praise—for a crude reason

Conservatives are once again making crude sexual remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris after she received praise this weekend from her husband Doug Emhoff.

Featured Video

The incident began after Emhoff, who has been campaigning for his wife, made a statement about the vice president’s work ethic throughout her political career.

“Kamala did what Kamala always does,” Emhoff said. “She put her head down and went to work.”

Supporters of former President Donald Trump immediately responded with jokes that the remark was actually referring to Harris performing oral sex.

Advertisement

“One of the greatest unintentional admissions of all time,” the user Libs of TikTok wrote.

“Kamala did what Kamala always does. She put her head down and went to work.” – Doug Emhoff



One of the greatest unintentional admissions of all time 🤣 pic.twitter.com/au7Smr1FaG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2024

Since becoming the Democratic candidate for president, conservatives have repeatedly suggested that Harris used sex to climb the political ranks.

Social media has since been flooded with crass insults aimed at the vice president.

Advertisement

“She definitely puts her head down and goes to work,” one user said alongside eggplant emojis.

“Most accurate thing ever said about Kamala Harris!” another added.

Multiple versions of the clip have racked up a total of more than 10 million views since being posted.

“The jokes write themselves,” another right-wing account said.

Advertisement

Doug: “Kamala did what Kamala always does. She put her head down and went to work.”



The jokes write themselves 😏pic.twitter.com/QSOdFPLRn9 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 3, 2024

The clip was even shared by Fox News host Sean Hannity, whose followers made sexualized comments in response.

Doug Emhoff: Kamala Did What Kamala Always Does, She Put Her Head Down and Went to Work https://t.co/nRMMxAnVTh — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) November 4, 2024

The viral moment comes a little over two months after Trump amplified similar jabs as well.

Advertisement

On Truth Social, Trump shared an image in late August from another user that showed Harris as well as former First Lady Hillary Clinton. A caption on the image read: “Funny how blowjobs impacted both their careers differently…”

And just days prior to that, Trump shared a video that used Alanis Morissette’s song “Ironic” to satirically attack Harris as “moronic.” A line in the parody song says that Harris “spent her whole damn life down on her knees.”

The Harris campaign has largely ignored the insults from Trump and his bae.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.