doordash logo on phone on red background (l) Chick-Fil-A food seen with ashes all over them in bag caption " Door dash really emptied their ash tray in my food and ate half of it cause I didn't tip wtf" (r)

Diego Thomazini @goldology/TikTok

‘Was it illegal? Yes. Did you deserve it? Also yes’: TikToker says Chick-fil-A DoorDash order was destroyed after they didn’t leave tip, sparking debate

'Really emptied their ash tray in my food and ate half of it.'

Dan Latu 

Dan Latu

Tech

Published Mar 20, 2022

A DoorDash order covered in ash has sparked controversy on TikTok. 

The original poster says his Chick-fil-a order was destroyed as payback for not leaving a tip. Users continue to pick sides as the video climbs to over 300,000 views. 

In the video, posted by @goldolgy, a Chick-fil-A bag is seen covered in a gray substance. A container of fries is nearly drowned in what appears to be ashes. 

@goldology

#doordash #SeeHerGreatness #OscarsAtHome #VenmoSpringBreak #WomenOwnedBusiness #macysownyourstyle #fyp #foryou #kanye #warzone

♬ original sound – GOLDOLOGY –

@goldolgy wrote, “Door Dash really emptied their ash tray in my food and ate half of it cause I didn’t tip wtf.”

It is unclear if @goldolgy spoke directly to the DoorDash driver.

TikTok users were split on the alleged ash-dumping. Many users said @goldolgy deserved the consequences of his actions. 

@shadynd said, “Was it illegal? Yes. Did you deserve it? Also yes.”

@austinsc0tt commented, “That’s what you get.” 

But other users said the DoorDash driver had no right to act that way, and some even suggested pressing charges.

@akira_ishioka commented, “‘You should have tipped’ is not an excuse to act like this.”

@bazingablaster said, “Call door dash they poisoned your food with ashes and they will get permanently banned”

@joshyworle added, “Not tipping is no excuse to do this, press charges and get that bag”

One user, @fabiandagr8, seemed to find the humor in the situation. “Bro mad cus he got extra seasoning,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @goldology and DoorDash for comment.

Today’s top stories

‘I’m the owner. How could I get fired?’: Karen’s tantrum at nail salon backfires in viral TikTok
‘Maybe if rent was affordable people wouldn’t be looking for hacks like this’: TikToker reveals trick to use public washer, dryer ‘for free,’ sparking debate
‘Not her in a canal’: TikToker says she tracked friend who was on Tinder date to canal
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Mar 20, 2022, 1:27 pm CDT

Dan Latu

Dan Latu is a freelance journalist writing about the internet and culture. Previously, his work has appeared in the Real Deal and Columbia News Service.

Dan Latu