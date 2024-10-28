Trump wore a gold-and-black MAGA hat—critics think it’s a secret signal to the Proud Boys

Critics of former President Donald Trump believe he sent a secret signal to the far-right Proud Boys group this weekend after wearing a black and gold MAGA hat.

Featured Video

The outfit, which also included a black suit and gold tie, was donned by Trump on Saturday at a rally in Michigan.

The imagery is already being labeled as “fascist” by left-leaning users on social media, who say Trump’s wardrobe choice was a clear nod to the militant organization.

Advertisement

“Trump is wearing black and yellow this weekend. These are the colors of the Proud Boys,” one user wrote in a viral post. “This is the first time in American history that a presidential candidate is purposely wearing gang colors. What message do you think he’s trying to send?”

Others noted that Trump wore the clothing just one day before his rally at New York City’s Madison Square Garden (MSG). The event has been compared by Trump’s critics to the pro-Nazi rally held at the same venue in 1939. The rally also came shortly after John Kelly, Trump’s former White House chief of staff, claimed that Trump had previously praised Hitler.

“Trump who almost always wears blue suits with red ties wears proud boy colors same weekend as MSG rally,” another popular post read. “Nothing to see here.”

In another post viewed over 1.9 million times, one user warned that the Proud Boys would soon rise to their previous prominence due to Trump’s suit.

Advertisement

“Every neo Nazi knows the significance of Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally Sunday, channeling the famous 1939 Nazi rally held there,” the user Tea Pain wrote. “As a signal, last night Trump set aside his traditional blue suit & red tie in lieu of Proud Boys black and gold. He’s getting the band back together.”

Trump also faced widespread backlash in 2020 after telling the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” after being asked to condemn extremist groups during a presidential debate. The Proud Boys were then heavily involved in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot following Trump’s loss to President Joe Biden.

Numerous Proud Boys have since been jailed for their role in the insurrection, but experts say membership in the organization is growing.

Supporters of Trump say the accusations are nonsense. Instead, they argue the black suit was clearly a nod to the famous wrestler known as the Undertaker, real name Mark Calaway, who also wore a black suit during his career.

Advertisement

Trump appeared on Calaway’s podcast “Six Feet Under” on the Monday prior to his weekend rallies. And when Trump walked on stage in Michigan, he played Calaway’s signature ring entrance song “Funeral March” by famed composer Frédéric Chopin.

“At his rally in Michigan yesterday Trump walked out to undertaker music wearing a dark maga hat,” one user responded. “Judgement day is coming. What say you?!”

At his rally in Michigan yesterday Trump walked out to undertaker music wearing a dark maga hat.

Judgement day is coming. What say you?! #MAGA 🇺🇸

🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/CL30DmyaUD — Juliet Amy (@JAmy208) October 27, 2024

While Trump’s rally at MSG over the weekend undoubtedly stirred controversy, especially in light of comments made by standup comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, the reasoning behind Trump’s clothing decision can’t be unequivocally confirmed.

Advertisement

Trump’s hat wasn’t the only one, however, that led to claims that his rally on Sunday was flirting with fascism. Billionaire Elon Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump, also received pushback after wearing what was deemed as a gothic version of the MAGA hat.

One prominent critic alleged that the hat’s font, said to be a Fraktur typeface, was used prominently during the Nazi era.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.