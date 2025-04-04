Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter.



While Elon Musk’s X gets all the backlash for being a bot-filled scam farm , that’s only because it’s so popular.



The internet’s truly bleak botland is Threads , where entirely AI-generated accounts flood feeds with AI-generated engagement bait which filters up to Threads AI-generated search topics, which leads to more AIs pushing content to get featured in search.



It’s great, honestly. A simple viral post, liked by a sufficient number of bots, can lead to a full-on flood, the exact same content clogging up the chat for days.



This week’s endlessly repeated post? Forbidden ChatGPT prompts. Gasp. Heavens to Betsy.

That’s right, much like you are only using 10% of your brain, according to these posts, users of AI are only unlocking 10% of its potential.

Threads is full of viral AI-generated slop

They started going viral on Threads in recent weeks, and now every account pushing AI into our daily lives is promising to reveal to you the deep dark secrets of the world’s language models.



If you just learn these new prompts, not only will the world be entirely at your fingertips, but your screen-printed tee shirt dropship shop will see a 3% explosion in revenue.



All the Threads are breathy, hyperbolic teases about the potential of these new, shocking prompts.

“10 FORBIDDEN CHATGPT PROMPTS MOST PEOPLE DON’T KNOW ABOUT. While 126 million people use ChatGPT daily, less than 1% unlock its true power. These prompts will put you in that elite group,” wrote thedailychatgpt.

“10 ‘FORBIDDEN’ CHATGPT PROMPTS THAT FEEL ILLEGAL TO USE These aren’t your average prompts – they’re game-changers,” hyped chatgptsource.

“Forbidden 7 ChatGPT Prompts You Shouldn’t Use. These prompts unlock things AI probably wasn’t meant to do. Once you see them, there’s no going back. Use at your own risk,” blared copyprompts

Will it tell you the location of the Ark of the Covenant? Prove the existence of the God particle? Or…..

Generate “Passive Income with AI Blogs.”

(It’s true that some of our deepest, darkest secrets are our most embarrassing).

Don’t try these ‘forbidden’ ChatGPT prompts, we warn you

The prompt (I shouldn’t be telling you this, it’s so forbidden) is “Act as an SEO expert. Build a strategy for launching an AI-generated blog that makes $5,000+/month in passive income.”

Testing it out on ChatGPT, its top recommended niche is “AI & Automation Tools Reviews.”

Which might explain some of what we are seeing here. But while some of these will get you started (on a rocket ship) with your AI business, some will take your business to the moon. But before I go on. I am warning, these prompts are so dangerous, only you can be entrusted with the power of pushing the same AI slop the entire internet is beset by.

You could be jailed for asking ChatGPT to use the “Status Quo Destroyer” and the “Contrarian Advantage Architect” prompt. These tell ChatGPT to invert the entire knowledge base of the world on its head, making you the only expert in this new world.

“Develop a position for my [business] that contradicts industry best practices but creates an uncopyable advantage through counterintuitive differentiation.”

Just for fun, I picked a hypothetical business: An Etsy Christmas ornament shop. It suggested selling AI-generated ornaments.

Okay, okay, it’s all AI, we get it.

But what about the prompt that’s so deadly, the Freemasons having been killing for centuries to keep it out of the public eye?

It’s “The Undetectable AI Trick.”

If you prompt ChatGPT––while it’s doing whatever it is for you––to make it so it doesn’t seem like the work is AI, no one will ever be the wiser.

Do not try that prompt at home. I warn you.

And as for these accounts, what do they get out of revealing these secrets to the masses on Threads?

You’ll have to buy the Daily Chat GPT’s prompt pack, at $47, to find out why selling your AI-generated secrets on social media is an excellent AI strategy.

Though I guess they did get some free press here.

