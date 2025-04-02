Sen. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) changed his profile picture on X as part of an ongoing troll campaign against fired federal workers.

The incident began on Tuesday when footage was shared online showing an individual, identified as Mack Schroeder, confronting Banks over his illegal firing from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).

In the clip, Banks tells the fired worker that he “probably deserved it” before calling him “a clown.”

‼️YO. Senator Jim Banks just called a wrongfully terminated HHS worker a “clown” and said he “deserved” to lose his job. Seriously?!?



That is not how U.S. Senators should talk to civil servants. That is egregious.🤡 pic.twitter.com/acuRNXh1l0 — Marissa D. Barrera (@mdb2) April 1, 2025

In a statement to Fox News, Banks defended his remarks and applauded President Donald Trump for the mass firings taking place.

“Factory workers, mechanics, police officers, teachers and all hard working people in Indiana don’t deserve to see their tax dollars going to pay for woke and wasteful programs in Washington, D.C.,” Banks said. “Thank you President Trump for draining the swamp.”

Schroeder, who spoke about the confrontation with USA Today, called Banks’ actions “very childish” in response.

“I hope a lot of people in his state see the callousness that he demonstrated,” he said.

But the criticism has fallen on deaf ears. Banks on Tuesday changed his profile picture on X to a still image captured from Schroeder’s video.

In a follow-up post, Banks defended his actions further by once again praising Trump as well as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which, under billionaire Elon Musk, has been slashing thousands of government jobs.

“I won’t apologize for speaking the truth,” Banks wrote. “I 100% support President Trump and DOGE’s mission to cut woke spending and government waste.”

Banks also added in another post that he has “no sympathy for left-wing activists who have been let go from overpaid positions that should never have existed.”

I won’t apologize for speaking the truth.



I 100% support President Trump and DOGE’s mission to cut woke spending and government waste. pic.twitter.com/adkNl0U1Oj — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) April 2, 2025

Conservatives enthusiastically responded to Banks, referring to his actions as “based.”

“Yep, those left-wing activists have been on the gravy for too long,” one pro-Trump user said.

Critics of Banks also flooded his replies as well.

“You are a disgrace and an embarrassment to our state,” another said. “Please resign.”

Based on his response so far, it appears unlikely Banks will change his tune anytime soon.

The firings come not long after anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took over the health agency and pledged to fire at least 20,000 employees.

