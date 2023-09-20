Can you guess Donald Trump Jr.’s password?

That’s what a lot of people on X are trying to do after Donald Trump Jr.’s account was hacked Wednesday and posted flagrantly false tweets.

“I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away,” one post said. “I will be running for president in 2024.”

“This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked,” read another post from the hacker(s).

A spokesperson for Trump Jr. wrote on X before the posts were taken down: “FYI: This is obviously not true. Don’s account has been hacked.”

While the posts are now deleted, users on X are having a field day throwing out guesses as to what Trump Jr.’s password was. Even his younger brother, Eric Trump, is getting in on the action.

“What was @donaldtrumpjr password? Don2024?” Eric Trump posted Wednesday.

“I just know Donald Trump Jr’s password is MAGA123,” wrote someone else.

“MAGA123$ when he has to add a special character,” replied one user.

“PSA: Password MAGA2024 has been compromised,” wrote a separate X user.

Joked another person: “Don Jr. thought nobody’d ever guess his Twitter password was ‘cocaine.’”

Trump Jr. has consistently denied accusations he uses cocaine, saying instead that he is just “impassioned.” And in July, while riffing on the cocaine found in the White House, Trump Jr. said: “I don’t snort cocaine. Like, it’s not my thing.”

It’s not the first time a Trump has been hacked in such a public manner.

Former president Donald Trump’s account was compromised nine years ago after Dutch hacker Victor Gevers accessed his account. Gevers claimed that he guessed the password “yourefired,” his infamous catchphrase from the reality show “The Apprentice.”

Gevers got into the ex-president’s account once again in 2020, after guessing “maga2020!” as his password.

And in 2020, Trump asserted that “nobody gets hacked.”

“To get hacked, you need somebody with 197 IQ and he needs about 15% of your password,” he said.

In addition to his Twitter account being accessed by Gevers twice, Trump’s hotel chain was breached in 2014 and 2015, and again between 2016 and 2017.

It remains unclear how exactly Trump Jr.’s account was hacked and whether his password was actually compromised.