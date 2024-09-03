Trump’s latest pledge to release Epstein files sparks new assassination conspiracy

Former President Donald Trump says he’d have “no problem” releasing information on deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein if he were to win the 2024 election.

During an interview published on Tuesday with podcaster Lex Fridman, Trump alleged that he’d be open to divulging the names of those who visited Epstein’s island after being pressed on the issue.

“I’d be inclined to do the Epstein,” Trump said. “I’d have no problem with it.”

Trump made the comment after defending his failure to fully release files on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy during his first term, although the former president once again promised to do so if elected.

The statement from Trump is already producing shockwaves among his supporters, who are convinced that the Republican candidate will follow through on the promise.

The prominent conservative commentator DC_Draino, for example, used the opportunity to spread conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt against Trump by suggesting that his near-death experience was tied to Epstein.

“WHOA: Trump plans to release the Jeffrey Epstein client list,” he tweeted. “Now you know why he was almost assassinated. The most powerful evil people in America will do anything to stop the truth from coming out.”

Others insinuated the same.

“This is why they will do whatever it takes to stop him from being elected,” wrote @TaraBull808.

‘So the pedophiles wanted to take out Trump in Butler? Makes sense,” wrote one in response.

Yet the vague promise from Trump isn’t exactly new. Back in June, during an interview on Fox News, Trump said that he would potentially release information related to Epstein’s clients as well.

It was later revealed that Fox News edited out further remarks from Trump in which he said he was less inclined to release that information, as compared to the Kennedy files, because information on Epstein could contain “phony stuff.”

“I guess I would. I think that less so because, you don’t know, you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there, because it’s a lot of phony stuff with that whole world. But I think I would,” Trump said.

Nevertheless, conservatives are not only convinced that Trump will win the election but will release the so-called list, too.

“PRES TRUMP SAYS HE’D HAVE NO PROBLEM RELEASING THE EPSTEIN CLIENT LIST. Cuz… he’s not on it,” another X user said. “But lots of big names are. Now, do you understand why they TRULY hate him?”

Trump has denied ever visiting Epstein’s island and says that the two, who were friends for many years, had a falling out long before his reported suicide while in custody.

The former president has also denied knowing about Epstein’s proclivities, although previously hinted at knowing about his interest in women “on the younger side.”

But even with a second term, it remains unclear whether Trump will follow through on the promise.

