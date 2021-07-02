@drwillbudd/TikTok @anna.blakney

Doctors are using TikTok (and getting millions of views) to explain why you should get the COVID vaccine

There's still so much work to be done to get the word out.

Stacey Ritzen 

Stacey Ritzen

Tech

Published Jul 2, 2021

From our friends at Nautilus.

Featured Video Hide

In an effort to encourage more young people to get inoculated, a global network of doctors has teamed up to dispel common myths about the coronavirus vaccines on TikTok and other social media platforms. And since the group’s launch last summer, their combined videos have been viewed more than 95 million times on TikTok alone.

Advertisement Hide

The group is known as Team Halo, which describes itself as “an effort to support and celebrate the inspiring collaboration between scientists all over the world to help us end this pandemic with safe and effective vaccines.”

U.K.-based healthcare professionals Dr. Will Budd, 25, and Dr. Tasnim Jara, 26, are two young doctors who answer questions about the vaccine in their spare time. Video creators such as Budd and Jara are known as “guides” in the Halo network.

Read the rest of the story at Nautilus.

From our friends at Nautilus

Should you mix and match vaccines to combat the delta variant?
Does the COVID vaccine make your breasts bigger?
Does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine protect against the delta variant of COVID?
Does the Moderna vaccine protect against the delta variant of COVID?
Does the Pfizer vaccine protect against the delta variant of COVID?

Advertisement Hide
Share this article
*First Published: Jul 2, 2021, 1:31 pm CDT

Stacey Ritzen

Stacey Ritzen is a reporter and editor based in West Philadelphia with over 10 years' experience covering pop culture, web culture, entertainment, and news. You can follow her on Twitter @staceyritzen.

Stacey Ritzen