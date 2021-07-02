Doctors are using TikTok (and getting millions of views) to explain why you should get the COVID vaccine

From our friends at Nautilus.

Featured Video Hide

In an effort to encourage more young people to get inoculated, a global network of doctors has teamed up to dispel common myths about the coronavirus vaccines on TikTok and other social media platforms. And since the group’s launch last summer, their combined videos have been viewed more than 95 million times on TikTok alone.

Advertisement Hide

The group is known as Team Halo, which describes itself as “an effort to support and celebrate the inspiring collaboration between scientists all over the world to help us end this pandemic with safe and effective vaccines.”

U.K.-based healthcare professionals Dr. Will Budd, 25, and Dr. Tasnim Jara, 26, are two young doctors who answer questions about the vaccine in their spare time. Video creators such as Budd and Jara are known as “guides” in the Halo network.

Read the rest of the story at Nautilus.

From our friends at Nautilus