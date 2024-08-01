Democrats go all in on TikTok for upcoming convention, credential 200 influencers

Democrats are doing everything possible to reach and rally young voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

That effort led to the Democratic National Convention (DNC) to offer credentials to more than 200 content creators and TikTok influencers.

“I’m so proud and excited that over 200 content creators will have credentials for our 2024 Democratic National Convention!!! This is huge!” said Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison on Thursday.

A number of pro-Democrat content creators have recently posted about receiving their credentials.

“Super honored to be officially credentialed by the Harris campaign as a Creator for the Democratic National Convention!” wrote Lindy Li on Monday. “This is the first time in history that influencers will have exclusive access Chicago, we takin over!”

The DNC opened up applications for content creators in June as part of its commitment “to offering a dynamic, inclusive experience that will reach Americans within and beyond the United Center.”

According to the organizers, selected content creators will receive logistical support similar to what is offered to credentialed media.

Interest in the new opportunity was overwhelming, as evidenced by a letter from the DNC shared by another content creator that stated she had been offered remote credentials.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to accommodate your in-person credential due to space constraints and the high volume of applications we received,” the letter stated.

The decision to offer access to so many creators has come under fire from some critics.

“Paid propagandists,” swiped one person on X.

Another person replied to a video shared by the DNC showcasing a number of the content creators who will be in attendance. The video was then later deleted for unknown reasons.

“Suggestion. Make sure one of them is pregnant at the time so they can broadcast a live abortion and all the little girls of America can see how great they are!” the user responded.

One conservative journalist remarked of the deleted video that it included a nonbinary influencer “who tells LGBTQ youth to go ‘no contact’ with their parents and hosts private Patreon videos for his followers.”

The convention’s decision to tap into TikTok and social media via content creators is not surprising, as social media—particularly TikTok—is playing a dominant role in reaching younger voters.

The Republican National Convention, held in Milwaukee two weeks ago, employed a similar strategy, offering creator credentials to more than 70 individuals.

