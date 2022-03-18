Dave Rubin and husband David in suits holding ultrasounds and sign that says "coming soon"

Dave Rubin’s own fans are mad at him for conceiving children with his partner using a surrogate

'So much for the tolerant right.'

Published Mar 18, 2022

Dave Rubin recently announced on Twitter that he and his husband are expecting two babies via surrogacy. Many congratulated the couple on the upcoming births.

Some of the commentator’s fans were less than pleased. Trolls flooded the comments with homophobia.

People urged those praising Rubin to “repent” and suggested that it was “sad” that the babies wouldn’t know the surrogates who gave birth to them.

“Instant unfollow,” wrote one.

Multiple people accused the couple of “renting” the surrogates’ wombs. Others suggested that they should adopt instead.

Many of the commentators appear not to have heard that it’s possible to raise children in a healthy, loving environment that deviates from the nuclear family.

“Dave, I love you brother. But not this. Do what you want, but a child needs a mother and a father,” wrote one.

Some noted that Rubin has gone on record supporting a proposed Florida law that broadly prohibits teachers from discussing issues about sexuality and gender identity with students. “Which means teachers of his kids will be fired when they mention why Rubin’s kids have two dads,” @oliver_drk wrote.

The irony of Rubin getting trolled by people with whom he’s politically aligned wasn’t lost on Twitter. Rubin describes himself as a liberal in spite of mostly espousing conservative talking points in recent years, such as complaining about the “intolerant left,” and crowing that cancel culture and wokeness are destroying America.

A person from a subreddit dedicated to Rubin posted a compilation of roughly a dozen of the tweets bashing he and husband David Janet’s announcement.

More drama ensued.

Contrary to what some may assume, the Dave Rubin subreddit isn’t entirely comprised of his supporters. Most subscribe to it solely to dunk on him, though some fans occasionally wander in unaware of its true purpose.

An argument between the pro- and anti-Rubin factions broke out in the comments.

“That’s some hateful ass shit,” wrote one of the comments on Rubin’s birth announcement. “I’d feel bad if he didn’t go out of his way to court the worst people in existence as fans by catering to their hate and bigotry.”

One person insisted that the people trolling the birth announcement were in the minority, to which another replied, “Nice try Dave.”

The argument was soon picked up by Subreddit Drama.

Subreddit Drama/Reddit

A few who loathe Rubin nevertheless feel sorry for him.

“I love to rip on Dave but this one makes me legit sad… Sad for every person who has to coexist with these assholes,” wrote one.

