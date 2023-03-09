We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.



Our top stories today are about: A man who is going viral for sharing how often he went to Starbucks last year that has people shocked, a new bill in Congress that could ban TikTok in the U.S., an exclusive report about how Democrats last-minute dealings killed the nomination of President Biden’s FCC nominee, and a truly horrifying discovery by a DoorDash customer.

After that, our Politics Reporter Claire has her weekly “Dirty Delete” column.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

A video detailing a customer’s year-in-review from Starbucks has a lot of people shocked at how often he visited the coffee chain.

🚫 TECH

Biden calls on Congress to pass bipartisan bill that could ban TikTok

The RESTRICT Act would give the U.S. government the authority to ban TikTok.

Sohn’s officially withdrew her nomination.

Sometimes, a fast food order can bring unwelcome surprises—as one unfortunate Chick-fil-A customer discovered when opening their DoorDash delivery in a viral video.

📲 Better living through apps

🗳️ Dirty Delete

By Claire Goforth

Freshman Georgia rep is a pale imitation of Trump

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content. On Thursdays our Politics Reporter Claire Goforth goes deep on the social media history of politicians in her "Dirty Delete" column.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🙅‍♀️ A woman went on TikTok to talk about a “red flag” involving someone she’s been dating, and commenters definitely advised her to move on.

💼 In a viral video, a labor lawyer warned viewers of something they should never do if they’re leaving a workplace that mistreated them.

🌮 A woman’s video showing herself picking up a Chipotle catering order to use for meal preparation instead of cooking the components herself has drawn over 380,000 views.

🍴 This restaurant server is putting customers on blast for attempting to change their reservations last minute and add to their party’s size.

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram issupercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

🍷 A TikToker went viral after expressing her shock at just finding out how easy it is to scam the “tab” system at bars.

💳 This video where a man claims Netflix charged his Visa despite it being deactivated has a lot of people interested.

📱 From our friends at Passionfruit, the Daily Dot’s creator economy newsletter: “Fashion and comedy icon Tyshon Lawrence shares insight from building an audience of over 18 million followers on TikTok.”

👋 Before you go

A woman filmed one of her co-workers being berated by a man after he called the Chevrolet dealership they worked at instead of an RV one.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @tierrag.wright where she filmed a phone call between one of her co-workers and an angry RV customer.

For over a minute, the co-worker and the man were talking in circles, with the man cursing out the co-worker, demanding to be “transferred” to a different department, and the co-worker trying to explain to him that he called the wrong dealership.