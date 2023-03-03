‘They just invited you for that reason’: Woman says man she’d been seeing duped her into paying his and his friend’s $100 restaurant tab

A woman went on TikTok to talk about a “red flag” involving someone she’s been dating, and commenters definitely advised her to move on.

The TikTok has generated more than 1.2 million views as of Friday. The brave TikToker who bared her soul in the nearly three-minute video, creator Savannah Gamblin, notes that her account is about “just putting my day-to-day on blast.” That was certainly the case with this particular video.

“I just went through the stupidest fucking situation,” she began, noting that there’s a guy in her life who she has been “on and off seeing, talking to, hooking up with” for about two months. She said the guy invited her to lunch, noting that there was a friend he wanted her to meet.

As she explained, she took the invitation to mean “one of two things: He’s buying, because he invited me to lunch, or be prepared to pay for myself.” She noted that while etiquette implied to her it would be the former, she was fully prepared for the latter.

But she said she was not prepared for what the scene would be as she arrived at lunch.

She explained, “First of all, I get there and they’re pretty much already done eating, which at that point, I’m like, why am I even here, so I feel bad.”

She said she proceeded to order one drink — because the two friends still had a full drink to close out their meals — and a side salad. She noted that her part of the bill came to around $15.

When the server came around to inquire about the bill, Savannah said the man she had been seeing indicated it would be one bill, and she thought that he was paying, which seemed the reasonable move in the situation.

Dear reader, there is a twist in the tale.

As it turned out, when the bill arrived, there was a bit of a stalemate as the server wondered, as Savannah characterized it, “Who’s the jefe?”

The TikToker claimed the guy who had invited her to lunch said, “Oh, Savannah’s got it.”

In the clip, Savannah showed her shock, and after they clarified the two men weren’t paying, she noted, “My dumb ass panics. I panic. And I’m also not going to like bitch this guy out in front of his friend, which I totally should have. I know that I should have. I should have just bitched him out and said, like, ‘The fuck I am,’ but that’s not who I am.”

Savannah said the bill came to about $100.

“It’s not even about the money. It’s about the principle,” she asserted. “I feel so taken advantage of, like you invited me, I show up as you’re finishing your meal, pretty much. I show up for maybe 10 or 15 minutes, finished my side salad and then you expect me to pay for you and your friend. I have a right to be mad.”

Commenters thought she should do more than be mad.

“I’m sorry but you should’ve just paid YOUR bill and walked out and then blocked him,” one suggested.

“I knooww,” the creator responded. “Idk what I was thinking. I panicked.”

“He invited you to show his friend that you’ll do anything for him,” another pointed out. “Be done.”

“They just invited you for that reason,” another counseled. “Let’s be done with this relationship.”

“Please never speak to this person again,” yet another advised. “You were 10000000% taken advantage of.”

That commenter then added, “So sorry, girl, I would [have] been feral.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.