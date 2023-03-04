‘We’re a completely different store’: Customer berates Chevrolet dealership worker after calling the wrong store

A woman filmed one of her co-workers being berated by a man after he called the Chevrolet dealership they worked at instead of an RV one.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @tierrag.wright where she filmed a phone call between one of her co-workers and an angry RV customer. For over a minute, the co-worker and the man were talking in circles, with the man cursing out the co-worker, demanding to be “transferred” to a different department, and the co-worker trying to explain to him that he called the wrong dealership.

Clearly, the man wasn’t listening, insisting he called the correct number from the sticker plastered on the RV’s door. The worker’s attempts to convince the man that he called the wrong number were in vain, as he was fully convinced he called the RV dealership instead of the Chevrolet one.

“Just a regular day at work,” the TikToker captioned the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to @tierrag.wright via TikTok comment. The video amassed over 763,000 views as of Saturday, resonating with alleged dealership workers, who claimed this incident is considered normal.

“I work at a dealership too and I FEEL THIS,” one viewer wrote.

“I work at an RV dealership and this is painfully accurate,” another agreed.

A third user remarked, “And this is why I left my dealership reception job.”

Some shared what they would’ve done in the employee’s position.

“I would have pretended to transfer and let it hang up,” one user stated.

“These are the customers that get sent to the fax line to hear the lovely tones lol,” a second commented.

“I would’ve said hold on one minute and just put him on hold and left him there,” a third said, to which the creator replied, “I did and he kept calling back.”

Others shared their outrageous customer experiences.

“One time a lady called to complain the front door of our restaurant wasn’t on the same road as the address and yelled at me for it,” one person shared.

“Had a man show up to my parts counter trying to pay his home heat bill. Like sir this is Hyundai,” a second wrote.

“When I was working at Wells Fargo, someone called and wanted me to transfer them to boot barn,” a third commented.