‘I’d be on the phone until somebody was jobless’: DoorDash customer says he found used condom in his Chick-fil-A bag

Sometimes, a fast food order can bring unwelcome surprises—as one unfortunate Chick-fil-A customer discovered when opening their DoorDash delivery in a viral video.

Back in 2016, a customer of the French burger chain “Quick” claimed to have found a full chicken head in their meal. In August of last year, a user on TikTok alleged that she was served fried paper along with her Zaxby’s meal, and in October, another user said they found an entire fried rat in their Popeyes meal, a claim that Popeyes denied.

While some of these discoveries have been harmless, others are downright disgusting. The latter is the case with TikTok user Damaurius (@itskingcwell), who recently alleged that he was given a used condom alongside his order from Chick-fil-A.

The video currently has over 739,000 views.

In the video, Damaurius says he ordered a Chick-fil-A sandwich with fries via DoorDash. After he started eating his fries, he reached in to grab his sandwich, only to discover what appears to be a used condom.

If the video is authentic, it’s unclear where in the process the condom was added.

Damaurius insists the video is genuine, writing in a comment of a later video that “my lawyer is on it, I got my money back.” He also seems to speculate in the caption that the condom was added by his DoorDash driver, writing, “Door dash… I should’ve know sum ain’t right cause the tape was kinda off.”

In the comments, users shared their thoughts on Damaurius’ situation, with many saying that he did not react strongly enough to his unfortunate finding.

“Ain’t no way because I’d be on the phone until somebody was jobless,” wrote one user.

“Better call and demand a franchise after that,” added another. “A free chicken sandwich coupon won’t suffice for that.”

“I’m calling the police and going to the e.r b/c what….,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to DoorDash and Chick-fil-A via email, and Damaurius via TikTok comment.