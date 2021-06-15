Conservative TikToker tries to argue against free COVID-19 vaccines—accidentally advocates for universal healthcare instead

A conservative TikToker went on a rant arguing against free COVID-19 vaccines and ended up accidentally advocating for universal health care. This apparent blunder from Samantha Rose, or @conservativerose1, had some people welcoming the user to the socialist movement. Her original video appears to have been deleted.

In reuploads of her TikTok video, Rose, who has over 74,000 followers on the platform, is shown snarkily making the following statements:

“If giving out free Covid vaccine shots is the health of the nation, then why don’t they give out free chemo? Why don’t they give out free insulin? Food for thought: if the government really cared about people they would make stuff like that for free.”

TikTok user @goodtrouble_ stitched the original post, responding with a palm-to-face and adding:

“That’s socialism,” followed by a grin and sigh. “Socialized medicine, anyway. Yeah, we want that too.

“Listen, I don’t care that it took you kind of a circuitous way to get here, as long as you’ve arrived we’re glad to have you. Bernie stickers are around back, you can pick up your hair dye and your Pride flag. Welcome aboard!”

On Tuesday, @goodtrouble_’s response video had 3.8 million views and 820,000 likes.

TikToker @theclwill commented, “She ran so far right she wrapped all away around to the left.”

Rose posted another video last week discussing how she feels about “ending up on liberal TikTok,” explaining that she and other conservatives occasionally agree with liberals on policy points. This video, which has over 130,000 views, only seemed to add to the confusion among viewers.

https://www.tiktok.com/@conservativerose1/video/6971180068643015941?lang=en&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6974112409276761606

“You’re confused lol. If you believe in almost ANY liberal views you are so not conservative. You need to take a political quiz lol,” commented @nicokathleen.

“Say you’re an independent without saying you’re an independent…” said @katsbotanicallife.

Others held out hope that Rose would be pushed farther left, with one person stating, “I’m legitimately so excited to watch you grow.” However, judging by Rose’s posts over the past week, including a video of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott pledging $1 billion for border security with an overlay caption saying “finish the wall,” that does not appear to be the case.

Rose could not immediately be reached for comment.

