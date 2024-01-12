Deplatformed: CIA Maui fire and DEI pilot conspiracies

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

1) Maui CIA operatives outed?

The Maui fire , in August 2023, was one of the deadliest disasters in American history. As a racing inferno, aided by by high-winds and dry conditions, it swept through the town of Lahaina, killing over 100 people and burning the town at an estimated 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, hot enough to melt the aluminum inside cars.



And now, the CIA agents responsible for it are about to be brought to justice.

While most people understand the Maui fire to be a natural disaster, the result of a confluence of weather events worsened by the globe’s changing climate, a segment of the population think the fires were intentionally started, for a variety of reasons.

And those prone to believe that are prone to believe anything. Which is why a nonsensical X post went viral on conspiratorial sites, with users ready to think that the unmasking of CIA officials was imminent.



“Just a heads up,” wrote @DecentFiJC while also tagging Elon Musk , “We are getting close to potentially identifying several CIA agents involved in the human (child) trafficking operation that is now STRONGLY believed to be directly linked to the MAUI “fires. Once we’ve identified them, we WILL BE OUTING THEM ON X and we plan to make sure they are hunted down immediately. Regardless of what the DOJ does or doesn’t do.”



A random X user privy to the names of those involved in one of the most “nefarious” government operations—killing people to steal and traffick their babies (and also free up land for Oprah) was too much for the QAnon message board Great Awakening to pass up.



“Looks like the CIA is going to finally be exposed for its involvement in the Maui fires. Direct Energy Weapons used. Celebrities like Oprah’s land grab. Missing children unaccounted for. Splinter the C.I.A. in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds,” wrote one user.



“They need to dispatch those agents in the most painful way,” responded one.



Others were worried for the safety of the original poster.



“Based but this geezer has a death wish bro,” said one.



“U gonna dox cia agents? If you can quietly hunt them down first it would be safer for you.” added another.

2) Flying and DEI-ing

While our nation’s planes are falling apart at the seams , a slate of conservatives online have instead focused on the people flying them.



Last week, 4channers became obsessed with the possibility that vaccinated pilots could be behind a spate of recent close encounters (and one crash) on runways worldwide.



A week later, the newfound concern is that the DEI practices of airlines are putting passengers at risk.



On Patriots.win, a popular post proclaimed that, “Re: the Alaska Airlines debacle. Get ready to live in a world where you don’t get to fly unless you want to take a serious risk of dying,”



The post cites a block of text (unclear where from) that claims that “every airline has an informal pilot assignment program that makes sure teir dei problem children are always paired with adult supersivions. But as older piilots retired, “every flight will be a roll of the dice and eventually there will be one with two defective DEI pilots in the cockpit. Pray for people on that flight.”



The concern comes after a right-wing influencer accused United of employing a pilot who failed multiple trainings and then recently nearly caused a crash.



“Was the co-pilot a former flight attendant who was FIRED and then rehired through United’s DEI program despite being on a list to not return to United?” the tweet speculated.



United has been under fire from conservatives after it pledged in 2021 to diversify its pilots, but there’s no proof this unnamed employee was some sort of unqualified hire based on diversity.



But nonetheless, responders on Patriots.win agreed that airlines’ efforts to diversify were doing immeasurable harm to the safety of flying (there’s no proof of this) and that only white pilots could somehow handle the rigors of air travel.



Unless of course…

“Most of the boomer pilots are injected anyway,” wrote one true doomer.



Cars, it is.