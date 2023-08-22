Joe Biden speaking into microphone in front of brown background with flower cutouts

@RNCResearch/X

Biden slammed for comparing fire where he ‘almost lost’ his ’67 Corvette to Maui blaze that killed at least 100

Biden has told the story before

Marlon Ettinger 

Marlon Ettinger

Tech

Posted on Aug 22, 2023   Updated on Aug 22, 2023, 9:21 am CDT

President Joe Biden landed in Maui on Monday to visit with victims of one of the worst wildfires in recent years. The wildfire earlier this month killed at least 114 people, reported Sky News, with as many as 850 still missing, according to Richard Bissen, the mayor of Maui County. 

Now, Biden is taking flack about a story he told to victims about his own brush with a fire in 2004.

Biden gave a speech at the Lahaina Civic Center in Lahaina, Hawaii, where wildfires ripped through neighborhoods, destroying most of the houses in the town, according to the Honolulu Civil Beat.

“I don’t want to compare difficulties, but we have a little sense, Jill and I, what it’s like to lose a home,” Biden said.

“It was a sunny Sunday, and lightning struck at home on a little lake that’s outside of our home,” Biden said. The lightning hit a wire and “came up underneath our home into the heating ducts—the air conditioning ducts,” Biden said.

“To make a long story short, I almost lost my wife, my ’67 Corvette, and my cat,” Biden said.

The president immediately came in for criticism online, with the Republican National Committee slamming the video on Twitter.

“According to a 2004 AP report,” they pointed out, “it was ‘a small fire…contained to the kitchen’ that ‘was under control in 20 minutes.’”

According to an Aug. 2, 2004 AP story, “no one was injured in … [the] fire, which started amid a storm…”

“Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the house, but were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the kitchen,” Cranston Heights Fire Company Chief George Lamborn told Associated Press at the time. Biden, in his speech to Hawaii residents, praised the quick response of firefighters then. 

“He is the most narcissistic pathological liar,” Twitter user RockPrincess64 said about Biden’s remarks. “He honestly makes me sick to my stomach”

“This clown is disgusting!!” said Twitter user @TLtj18. “Takes 2 weeks to get there then talks about himself.”

Biden faced heavy criticism after reportedly responding on Aug. 13 with “no comment” to a question about the death toll in the fires while he was relaxing by the ocean in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“When Biden thinks he’s be empathetic he’s really being an assh*le,” Twitter user @RegalEagle11 said. “It’s always about Biden. BTW: His house NEVER burned down to the ground.”

It wasn’t the first time Biden had told the story and been criticized for embellishing the details. Last January he told a similar story while visiting Colorado after a wildfire, reported the Washington Examiner.

“Jill and I have not gone through what you’ve gone through, but we have had lightning strike our home and almost lose our home,” Biden said then.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Aug 22, 2023, 9:11 am CDT

Marlon Ettinger

Marlon Ettinger writes about politics, crime, and culture. Email him with tips and ideas at [email protected].

Marlon Ettinger
 