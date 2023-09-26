Right-wing commentator Catturd says he was swatted while recording his podcast

The popular right-wing internet personality Phillip Buchanan, known online as “Catturd,” was reportedly swatted on Monday while recording an episode of his podcast.

The 58-year-old Florida native, who describes himself on X as “the turd you can’t flush,” rose to prominence by being a pro-Trump reply guy during the former president’s tenure.

Since then, Catturd has amassed more than 2 million followers with his conspiratorial and confrontational tweets, both of which have earned him legions of fans and critics.

“So, I was just swatted during my podcast,” he posted.

The caller pretended to be me and told the cops – "I've stabbed someone, had a gun, and was going to kill myself."



This is the result of being doxxed over and over by leftist outlets. You can imagine how dangerous this is.



I'm okay,… — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) September 25, 2023

Swatting involves tricking emergency services into responding to another person’s address. The caller, who poses as the victim, claims to have carried out violent acts in order to solicit a heavy police response.

Catturd claims that the caller pretending to be him told police that he had not only stabbed someone but that he possessed a firearm and intended to use it on himself.

The right-wing influencer argued that the attack stemmed from “being doxxed over and over by leftist outlets.”

“You can imagine how dangerous this is. I’m okay, the pets are okay, and the local cops were fantastic,” he added. “Thanks for your concern. I’ll continue to talk truth to power. I won’t stop. Love you all.”

Catturd’s post was met with well-wishes by other popular right-wing users, who similarly blamed the incident on liberals. Some even suggested that the perpetrator may be a supporter of Republican presidential candidate and Trump foe Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

The Daily Dot reached out to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office to inquire about the purported swatting incident but did not receive a reply by press time.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Dot earlier this year, Catturd said that he has repeatedly been doxed not just by liberals but right-leaning individuals as well.

“I’ve been doxed so many times by the left and right, I have a constant flow of people pulling over, taking pictures, even leaving death threats in my mailbox,” Catturd stated.

However, not everyone bought Catturd’s version of events given a recent incident, where Proud Boy founder Gavin McInnes pretended to be swatted during a live podcast.