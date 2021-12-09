‘I’m gonna end up losing weight’: Capitol rioter describes jail like a wellness retreat in viral TikTok

Jenna Ryan is among the more notorious Capitol rioters. The Texas realtor made news for taking a private plane to the failed insurrection. Following the riot, Ryan wrote on social media that she wouldn’t be sentenced to jail because of her “blonde hair white skin” (she was.) She also asked former President Donald Trump to pardon all the rioters.

A recent TikTok she posted has earned Ryan even more notoriety. In it, she talks about her 60-day jail sentence like it’s a wellness retreat.

Wearing a sports bra and leggings, Ryan (@dotjenna) said, “The only thing I can see that’s good about having to go to jail is that I’m going to be able to work out a lot, and do a lot of yoga and detox.”

She said jail food is “awful” and sparse, but she hopes there are “protein shakes and protein bars.”

“I’m gonna end up losing weight in prison. Everyone’s telling me that I’ll lose weight.” (Studies have shown that people are more likely to gain than lose weight in prison.) Ryan was sentenced to under a year, so it’s likely she serve her sentence in a federal jail, and not a prison.

“So hopefully I’ll finally get down to my ideal weight. Because I won’t be able to drink. I won’t be able to eat … like stupid stuff like chips and all the stuff I eat sometimes,” Ryan said.

Ryan then stepped on a scale, which reads 170 pounds. “I’m thinking that I can get down to you know, 140, so 30 pounds in two months.”

“If I do that, it will be worth going to prison for 60 days.”

Ryan concluded, “So you have to look at the bright side of everything you do. And that’s what I’m trying to do.”

“So wish me luck!”

People didn’t take too kindly to Ryan framing her jail stay as a glow-up.

“Truly is amazing to see that you are still the exact same person you were before Jan 6,” @mrcrowenavirus commented. “You’ve learned absolutely nothing from your experience.”

“Even Martha Stewart had more humility,” @dianebuckley5 added.

Ryan didn’t shy away from responding. “Thank you for putting me in that category I appreciate it,” she replied to the comment likening her to Stewart.

Many suggested that Ryan’s expectations are wildly off-base. “As someone who manages a detention facility….you have no idea,” @winston_gypsy_milo replied. “It’s not a country club ma’am.”

Ryan responded that she’s “done prison ministry before and the food was really old.”

Another person said that there are chips in prison, but no yoga mats or protein bars or shakes. “I gained 40 lbs in prison,” they added.

“I work with prisoners, Jenna,” another TikToker commented. “The only thing you’re right about is the terrible food. You’re going to be humbled FAST.”

In response, Ryan echoed sentiments shared by other Capitol rioters and their defenders who’ve attempted to spin the attempted insurrection. She referred to herself as a “political prisoner” and said she was going to be “tortured by a bunch of people for my beliefs.”

During sentencing, the judge said she lacked remorse and that he wanted to make an example of her.

In a subsequent TikTok called “Prison Sucks,” Ryan tried to walk back her comments.

“I do not think prison is going to be a great time at all,” she said. Ryan then corrected people who believe she was convicted of a felony. Her charge was a misdemeanor.

“I have a beautiful life on the other side of this,” Ryan also said. “It’s just I have to go through hell first to get to my beautiful life.”

Ryan reports to jail in January.