Capitol rioter who tweeted ‘definitely not going to jail’ sentenced to jail time

Jenna Ryan's post was mistaken.

Published Nov 4, 2021   Updated Nov 4, 2021, 12:22 pm CDT

Well, here’s further proof that what happens on Twitter is not real life.

A woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 boasted on the site in March that she was “definitely not going to jail” back in March. That claim does not appear to have held up in court.

Jenna Ryan, who flew on a private jet to D.C. to attend the Stop the Steal rally, was sentenced to 60 days in jail for her actions, according to HuffPost.

Ryan also added in her tweet, which was in response to an Oprah meme sent her way, “Sorry I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I’m not going to jail.”

Alas.

Ryan live-streamed herself on Facebook from inside the U.S. Capitol and posted a photo of her standing next to a broken window. She agreed to plead guilty to one misdemeanor, agreeing that she’d entered the Capitol without permission.

In her letter to the judge over her sentencing, Ryan said her tweet wasn’t an attempt to portray herself as above-the-law.

“I wasn’t saying I was above prison, I just felt that it would be unlikely since I was pleading to entering the Capitol for 2 minutes and 8 seconds,” she wrote. But a judge nonetheless felt her actions merited time in jail.

She has not tweeted since the news of her sentencing.

*First Published: Nov 4, 2021, 12:13 pm CDT

