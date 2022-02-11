‘A lot of y’all don’t know about this’: TikToker shares alleged hack to block spam calls

In a viral video, a TikToker shares an alleged hack to block spam calls—however, viewers are reporting that doesn’t work for every carrier.

“It’s come to my attention a lot of y’all don’t know about this,” the user, @kenny_cowtail, wrote via text on the video.

The TikTok’s screen recording shows the user punching “#662#” into her phone to turn on “Scam Block.”

“And just like that, spam calls are blocked. You’re welcome,” the user captioned the video.

The video received over 1.4 million views, but many said the hack wasn’t working for them.

“It said it couldn’t complete my call…,” one user said.

“Keeps saying error,” another reported.

Some users said it only works for certain mobile device carriers, including T-Mobile.

“PSA: this is only for T-Mobile/MetroPCS users,” one user said.

“You need to have sprint/t-mobile for this,” another said.

“Maybe that’s why it’s working for some and not others,” the TikToker responded, addressing the differing results among commenters.

However, the hack worked for some Verizon users and not for others, making it unclear whether the code is compatible with the carrier.

“I have verizon and it worked,” one user said.

“It didn’t work for me and I have Verizon,” another said.

Several others in the comments were begging for codes to block spam calls that would work with their own carriers.

“Someone please find a secret code for AT&T,” one user pleaded.

“Someone find one for cricket,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to user @kenny_cowtail via TikTok comment and both T-Mobile and Verizon via email.

