A side by side of Joe Biden and Donald Trump. In the middle of them is a tweet of Biden trolling Trump with a tweet that says 'It's infrastructure week.'

Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC-BY-SA) Gage Skidmore/Flickr (CC-BY-SA) @POTUS/Twitter (Fair Use)

‘The classiest burn you’ll ever see’: Biden trolls Trump with ‘Infrastructure Week’ joke on Twitter

Biden's callback to 'Infrastructure Week' got a lot of people's attention.

Colleen Cronin 

Colleen Cronin

Tech

Published Jul 29, 2021   Updated Jul 29, 2021, 1:02 pm CDT

Following an announcement that the White House and a group of bipartisan senators had reached an agreement on an infrastructure deal, President Joe Biden tweeted one simple sentence: “It’s infrastructure week.”

There were no emojis, no exclamation marks, no long-winded oration of celebration from the president in his triumphant moment. But a good old fashioned callback to a long-running meme can still speak a thousand words.

Some Twitter users were quick to point out that the current president could have been trolling his predecessor, former President Donald Trump—who held an “Infrastructure Week” each year he was in office without making much progress on it. 

The Trump administration’s attempt to brand a week’s theme as “infrastructure” always seemed to get derailed. Trump marketed his “Infrastructure Week” as a time to bring both parties together to discuss funding for the country’s roads, bridges, or broadband networks.

Instead, Trump used the opportunity to criticize opponents and may have wanted to create a distraction from scandals and investigations, as the New York Times reported in 2019.

So naturally, Biden’s callback to that fact caught a lot of people’s attention.

“It’s really hot in Southern California right now, so I’m really enjoying this shade,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The classiest burn you’ll ever see,” another person said.

“Solid Presidential troll right there….outstanding,” one user chimed in.

But many other people noticed Biden’s trolling of Trump.

With the bipartisan infrastructure deal coming together in the Senate, maybe this “infrastructure week” will actually be about infrastructure.

Colleen Cronin

Colleen Cronin is a FOIA intern for the Daily Dot. She previously worked at People magazine and the Cape Cod Times.

Colleen Cronin