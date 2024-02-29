Sen. Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) decision to step down as Senate Majority Leader on Wednesday drew a warm tribute from President Joe Biden today, who said he was “sorry to hear” about the longtime Kentucky senator’s move.

“I trusted him, we had a great relationship, we fought like hell,” Biden said during a White House meeting with police chiefs. “But he never, never, never misrepresented anything. I’m sorry to hear he’s stepping down.”

But the tribute wasn’t appreciated by some Democrats online.

“Cronies. Not just a despicable whitewash but utterly wrong,” reacted @irishwol on X. “Like, we do remember him Joe, remember him blocking Obama’s SCOTUS appointees ‘on principle’ and then steamrolling through Amy. Remember his ruinous brinkmanship. But then we also remember Anita Hill.”

“The type of bipartisanship that should chill and horrify everyone,” posted @FairyAlpine.

“HE NEVER MISREPRESENTED ANYTHING!?!? Lets start with his flip flop on confirming a SCOTUS judge during an election year,” added @tkvonkleist.

Many Democrats viewed Biden’s conciliatory remarks to McConnell—who spent much of his leadership tenure thwarting and obstructing Democratic policy priorities—particularly galling since Biden was former President Barack Obama’s vice president over two terms and was plenty familiar with McConnell’s efforts.

“I cannot possibly articulate how much I loathe these diplomatic overtures to the right which are never reciprocated,” reacted journalist Victoria Brownworth. “McConnell cost Obama a SCOTUS seat and key legislation. Pretty sure Biden hasn’t forgotten that critical fact and how disastrous it’s been for Democrats.”

“Never misrepresented anything?” asked @1Republic14star. “No hearing on [Obama Supreme Court nominee Merrick] Garland. Too close to an election. If a vacancy came up before the end of Trump’s term? Oh, we’d fill it. Ramming [Amy Coney] Barrett through after saying no on Garland was totally OK. Talk about misrepresentation…”

Biden, who was in the Senate for four decades and served as the chair of the powerful Foreign Affairs Committee, has long highlighted his collegial relations with members of the chamber, despite partisan differences, to the dismay of the Democratic base.

But some posters saw the McConnell tribute as a bridge too far ahead of the election this year.

“Trump should use that as a campaign ad against Biden,” suggested @mosspuppet sardonically, noting the anger liberals have no held for McConnell and Trump’s biggest supporters’ glee at having him leae his leadership role.

Or as another put it, “You do not, under any circumstances, ‘gotta hand it’ to Mitch McConnell,” cracked @TheOculusOnline, referencing a classic @dril tweet.